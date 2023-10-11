Anti-Infectives Market | Top Impacting Factors: Market Scenario Analysis, Trends, Drivers, and Impact Analysis

The “Anti-Infectives Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global anti-infectives market size was US$ 117.54 billion in 2021. The global anti-infectives market is forecast to grow to US$ 209.25 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

Abbott Laboratories Limited

Cipla Ltd.

Claris Life Sciences Ltd.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Lupin Ltd.

Panacea Biotech Ltd.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Ltd.

Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Anti-Infectives corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Anti-Infectives industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Anti-infective drugs are deployed to kill the micro-organism present inside the body. The growing prevalence of diseases caused due to microorganisms is forecast to fuel the growth of the global anti-infectives market.

The launch of new effective drugs and the rising number of vaccine approvals are forecast to benefit the global anti-infectives market during the study period.

The growing number of hospitals and primary care clinics globally will contribute to the growth of the market. On the contrary, the high cost of drugs may restrict the growth of the market during the study period.

The high spending of consumers on healthcare will surge the growth of the market. In addition, favorable policies from governments to offer incentives and cost-efficient treatment to the patients is likely to benefit the global anti-infectives market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has been beneficial for the anti-infectives market. The demand for anti-infectives emerged strongly after the wake of the pandemic. Many governments healthcare centers started offering free treatment to patients. As a result, the demand for anti-infectives surged inevitably. The demand for the anti-infectives market is forecast to steeply even after the pandemic. It is due to the growing awareness related to health and hygiene. Thus, it will contribute to the growth of the anti-infectives market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the anti-infectives market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the high healthcare expenditure and rising consumer spending on healthcare. The demand for anti-infectives is increasing in the region due to the contribution of the prominent players in the region. Furthermore, the growing awareness amongst the consumers related to healthcare will escalate the growth of the market. Governments in the region are investing highly in boosting the healthcare infrastructure, which is also driving the growth of the market.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Anti-Infectives industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Anti-Infectives industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Anti-Infectives output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Anti-Infectives output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Anti-Infectives market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Anti-Infectives market.

Market Segmentation

The global anti-infectives market segmentation focuses on Product, Indication, Distribution Channel, Administration, Range, End-User, and Region.

Based on product, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into –

Antibiotics

Antivirals

Antifungals

Others

Based on indication, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

HIV Infection

Pneumonia

Respiratory Virus Infection

Sepsis

Tuberculosis

Others

Based on distribution channel, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Others

Based on route of administration, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Oral

Topical

Parenteral

Others

Based on range, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Narrow Spectrum

Broad Spectrum

Based on end-users, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

Based on region, the anti-infectives market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

