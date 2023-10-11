Antimicrobial Coating Film Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2023-2031

The “Antimicrobial Coating Film Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global antimicrobial coating film market was US$ 4,991.1 million in 2021. The global antimicrobial coating film market is forecast to grow to US$ 13,694.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The antimicrobial coating film is the top layer used to coat the surface of materials like labels and tape. This film contains a nontoxic bacteria-blocking agent named Agion to impede the growth of microbes.

Competitors in the Market

XPEL, Inc.

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

DuPont de Nemours

Dunmore Corporation

Cosmo Films

BASF SE

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Antimicrobial Coating Film corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Antimicrobial Coating Film industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

Antimicrobial coating films are gaining traction because it is considered efficient for curbing the spread of toxic microorganisms. In addition, it also boosts the safety of workers, customers, and products, which will fuel the growth of the market in the coming years.

Growing concerns related to safety and the wide applications of the product across various industrial verticals, such as healthcare, food, and beverage, etc., are forecast to boost the growth of the market.

The benefits of antimicrobial coating films over disinfectants will propel the global antimicrobial coating film market forward during the forecast period.

The high cost associated with antimicrobial coating films may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing number of innovations related to nanomaterials will offer ample growth opportunities for the market growth,

The growing adoption of antimicrobial coating films in the food packaging industry will further soar the demand for the product during the study period. A study by World Health Organization (WHO) stated that unhygienic food can cause around 600 million incidents of foodborne diseases and approximately 420,000 deaths every year. Thus, growing awareness about hygienic food will drive the growth of the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been a growth booster for the global antimicrobial coating film market. In addition, growing initiatives from governments and private companies to mitigate the spread of the virus have favourably impacted the antimicrobial coating film market.The increasing spending on the healthcare sector, mainly for renovation, will propel the antimicrobial coating films market forward. Furthermore, a growing number of R&D activities for material advancement will benefit the market in the coming years. For instance, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology unveiled a novel multilevel antimicrobial polymer (MAP -1) in March 2020. This technology can successfully counteract the COVID-19 virus spread.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global antimicrobial coating film market due to rising government support to implement antimicrobial technology. In addition, the region is home to some of the prominent product manufacturers like XPEL, Inc., which will contribute to the market growth.

Asia-Pacific is forecast to emerge as the significantly growing region due to the rising manufacturing base of packaging products and rising demand for coating films in the healthcare sector.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Antimicrobial Coating Film industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Antimicrobial Coating Film industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Antimicrobial Coating Film output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Antimicrobial Coating Film output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Antimicrobial Coating Film market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Antimicrobial Coating Film market.

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial coating film market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

By Type

Silver

Copper

Titanium Oxide

Others

By Application

Medical & Healthcare

Food & Beverages

Building & Construction

HVAC System

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

