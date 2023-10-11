Drug Discovery Market Size, Analysis By Growth Rate, Future Demand and Leading Players Updates by Forecast to 2023-2031

The “Drug Discovery Market 2023” research describes the competitive market environment based on production volume, profits, and sales. The report covers even the supply chain analysis of the top Key players.

The global drug discovery market size was US$ 58,194.1 million in 2021. The global drug discovery market is forecast to grow to US$ 113,374.2 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Competitors in the Market

Pfizer Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Merck & Co. Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Eli Lilly and Company

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bayer AG

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Shimadzu Corp

Other Prominent Players

Global market success will lead to innovative corporate goals and advantages. The business environment view, product details, and applications further provide insight into the study. Additionally, the report examines each region’s and market participant’s contribution to the market. The market also offers information on import/export statistics, consumer volume, manufacturing capacity, and price analysis.

Large Drug Discovery corporations are laying the seeds of their own demise by seeking consolidation for improved profitability and reduced costs. The Drug Discovery industry has stopped attempting to innovate with novel concepts and new goods. Instead of upsetting its own company, the industry has chosen incremental innovation inside its own product portfolios, and much of the innovation that takes place is to sustain or barely grow the current business. The industry investigates Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating as potential substitutes for natural gas as feedstock and power sources.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rapidly growing cases of chronic diseases is the primary factor driving the growth of the drug discovery market. In addition, growing healthcare expenditure and growing demand for novel drugs will be the prominent factor leading the market expansion during the forecast period.

National Health Interview Survey (NHIS) data of 2018 says that around 51.8% of the American adults were diagnosed with a minimum of one chronic disease, such as cancer, arthritis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, diabetes, coronary heart disease, hepatitis, hypertension, stroke, etc.

The growing healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments from government and private bodies, and rising concerns over health are all forecast to surge the growth of the drug discovery market. Pfizer invested around US$ 8,650 million in 2019 on R&D activities.

Growing research and development activities in order to develop novel drug molecules will benefit the overall drug discovery market.

The need for huge initial investments may limit the growth of the global drug discovery market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global drug discovery market gained traction during the COVID-19 pandemic period. Due to the pandemic, the demand for novel drugs escalated. People, all across the world, were horrified due to the growing prevalence of COVID-19 infection. Governments also invested highly in order to boost R&D activities. As a result, it was beneficial for the global drug discovery market. Apart from that, medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies are also contributing to controlling this health emergency. They are highly focused on increasing R&D and manufacturing facilities and producing efficient medical devices and drugs. Thus, all of this has significantly contributed to the growth of the global drug discovery market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global drug discovery market, followed by the Asia Pacific. It is due to the growing pre\valance of chronic diseases, such as cancer and diabetes. A study by International Diabetes Federation (IDF) states that in China, the prevalence of diabetes in adults was registered 10.9% in 2020, which is approximately 116,446,900 diabetes cases. Moreover, the high healthcare expenditure and favorable government policies will all contribute to the growth of the drug discovery market during the forecast period.

Through the conclusion of the year, 2022 saw growth in the Drug Discovery industry’s payrolls. In January, employment in the Drug Discovery industry surpassed pre-COVID levels, and in 2022, payrolls increased by more than 15,000 people. Global Drug Discovery output increased by 5.2% in 2021 due to the worldwide economic boom and soaring demand for commodities. The production of the global industrial sector declined in 2022 after a boom in 2021 that was sparked by a shift in consumer expenditure toward products and a hefty fiscal stimulus.

Global Drug Discovery output is anticipated to increase at a 2.9% rate in 2023 as production in Western Europe gradually picks up steam from its low points and production in the Asia/Pacific region recovers. With nearly 45% of the world’s Drug Discovery market, China continued to be both the world’s largest producer and consumer of market. Since 2010, when the market share was about 26%, there has been a year-over-year increase, and it now makes a significant contribution to the GDP of the nation. The nation is the top exporter in industries including silicon, PVC, and several specific Drug Discovery market.

Market Segmentation

The global drug discovery market segmentation focuses on Drug, Technology, End-User, and Region.

By Drug Type

• Small Molecule Drugs

• Biologic Drugs

By Technology

• High Throughput Screening

• Pharmacogenomics

• Combinatorial Chemistry

• Nanotechnology

• Other Technologies

By End-User

• Pharmaceutical Companies

• Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

• Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

