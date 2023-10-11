Taiwan's EVA Air ranked 8th best airline in world

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan airline EVA Airways (EVA Air) has been ranked 8th in the world this year by over half a million readers of Conde Nast Traveller magazine.

Under its listing for the Top 15 Airlines in the World: Reader's Choice Awards 2023, the U.S. luxury and lifestyle travel magazine on Oct. 3 revealed that EVA AIR was ranked 8th globally by its readers with a score of 80.71. That same day, EVA Air was also rated 8th on the magazine's list of the top 10 "best airlines for food" with a score of 88.32.

The seven carriers that were ranked ahead of EVA Air as the best airlines in the world were led by Singapore Airlines with a score of 87.51, followed by Qatar Airways (86.87), Turkish Airlines (86.48), Emirates (86.27), Virgin Atlantic (83.19), Cathay Pacific (82.14), and Air New Zealand (80.79). According to the magazine, this year's winners "stood out for their ability to avoid cancellations" and their 'exemplary customer service."

The magazine wrote that EVA AIR gets the most points for its "impeccable service," which begins with its premium economy seating that "comes cheaper than most airlines," while its business class "trumps" that of its competitors. However, Conde Nast Traveller emphasized that what really makes the airline shine is its staff, particularly its flight attendants who have been praised for their "warmth and efficiency."

Finishing ahead of EVA Air on the list of best airlines in terms of food were Japan Airlines (JAL) with a top score of 91.69, followed by La Compagnie (91.28), Ethiopian Airlines (91.16), Tradewind Aviation (91.02), Qatar Airways (89.80), Singapore Airlines (89.23), and JSX (89.09. Conde Nast Traveller stated that JAL was rated highest because of its "strong culinary offering with thoughtful menus across all their routes" with meals such as Dean & Deluca "doughnut sandwiches."

In a press release issued on Oct. 6, EVA Air President Clay Sun (孫嘉明) was quoted as saying, "During the pandemic, EVA Air continued to improve the quality of its services. As the aviation market recovers rapidly after the pandemic, we are pleased to see that the ongoing efforts of our employees have been recognized by passengers around the world. It brings us joy to see Taiwan's aviation service standards shine on the world stage."

This 36th annual reader's choice awards attracted 526,518 readers, who voted their preferences in terms of hotels, resorts, cruise lines, spas, cities, airlines and airports, trains, luggage, and countries between April 1 and June 30, 2023.