Biden calls Hamas attack on Israel 'pure evil'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — U.S. President Biden condemned the attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on its ally, Israel, as “pure evil” and reiterated Washington's support for the country during a White House meeting on Tuesday (Oct. 10).

Four days since the surprise attack, Biden also pledged to continue to restock Israel’s defensive equipment. He said the U.S. was preparing to deploy more military assets in the Middle East, per CNA.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also depart on Wednesday (Oct. 11) for visits to Israel and Jordan, which has a peace treaty with Israel. During his trip, he will express solidarity and support for Israel.

Biden confirmed that 14 Americans have been killed. He told reporters that some Americans have also been taken hostage by Hamas.

Biden said, “You know, there are moments in this life — and I mean this literally — when the pure, unadulterated evil is unleashed on this world. The people of Israel lived through one such moment this weekend.” Biden cited some "horrifying" examples, including “parents butchered," “babies being killed," "entire families slain" and "women raped, assaulted, paraded as trophies."

Biden also warned Israel's adversaries not to intervene. It is understood he was referring to Iran, which supports Hamas, per CNA.

Before making the statement, Biden spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the U.S.'s support for Israel. It marked the third call between the two leaders in the past four days.

Israel is reportedly amassing troops near the Gaza Strip. It is believed that the country is preparing for a large-scale ground offensive on Gaza.