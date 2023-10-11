Alexa
Taiwanese students in Israel decide to remain for now: Education ministry

Ministry says it will monitor situation for about 20 Taiwanese students in Israel

By Jono Thomson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/11 10:05
(Canva image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s education ministry said on Tuesday (Oct. 10) that of its approximately 20 international students in Israel, none have requested to return home since the conflict began on Saturday.

The ministry said the students are studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the University of Haifa, technical colleges, and others, per CNA. The students are mostly exchange or degree-level students.

The ministry said it is monitoring the situation closely as it develops. No students have yet filed for assistance to return home.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific has canceled flights between the city and Tel Aviv this week, but flights between Israel and Taiwan transiting Dubai and other locations are still available. The ministry said it would work with Taiwan’s office in Israel to monitor flights and assist the students as needed.
Israel-Palestine conflict
Taiwanese students in Israel
Ministry of Education
Tel Aviv
Hebrew University of Jerusalem
University of Haifa

