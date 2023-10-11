Taiwanese students in Israel decide to remain for now: Education ministry

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s education ministry said on Tuesday (Oct. 10) that of its approximately 20 international students in Israel, none have requested to return home since the conflict began on Saturday.

The ministry said the students are studying at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, the University of Haifa, technical colleges, and others, per CNA. The students are mostly exchange or degree-level students.

The ministry said it is monitoring the situation closely as it develops. No students have yet filed for assistance to return home.

Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific has canceled flights between the city and Tel Aviv this week, but flights between Israel and Taiwan transiting Dubai and other locations are still available. The ministry said it would work with Taiwan’s office in Israel to monitor flights and assist the students as needed.