Terminal Block Market Flying High with Growth Expectations and Forecasts up to 2031

What’s the extent of the Terminal Block Market in terms of size?

Global Terminal Block Market is valued at approximately USD 3.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.7%over the forecast period 2022-2028.

What is the Terminal Block?

Terminal blocks are frequently found in industrial equipment like switchgear, machine controls, distribution panels, and measurement instruments. They are also employed in industrial production, such as supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems, distributed control systems, and other control configurations such as programmable logic controllers, which are propelling the terminal block market for industrial controls forward. The increased use of terminal blocks in the telecom industry, as well as PCB terminal blocks in other industries, is propelling the terminal block market forward. Furthermore, rising advancements in connection technologies, as well as a growing need for micro-miniature terminal blocks due to space constraints in various equipment, are projected to drive market expansion in the near future.

Furthermore, the increased use of renewable energy is boosting demand for electrical and electronic components, which is boosting market growth. Furthermore, the French government will invest US$ 35 billion in renewable energy to stimulate the economy in September 2020. Germany’s Renewable Energy Act 2021 went into effect on January 1, 2021, with the goal of building solar and wind power, two of the country’s most important electricity sources, and achieving greenhouse-gas neutrality in the power sector by 2050. As a result, such factors will increase the size of the terminal blocks market in the approaching years. However, difficulty in selecting right terminal block according to applications is limiting the market growth.

Which regions are considered in the Global Terminal Block Market study?

The key regions considered for the global Terminal Block Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Europe dominated the terminal blocks market in 2021, and this dominance is likely to continue throughout the forecast period. The expansion of the terminal blocks market in European countries can be ascribed to a considerable shift in the industrial sector toward automated processes, which has resulted in a significant shift in the way businesses run their operations. Whereas, Asia Pacific holds the world’s second-largest share of terminal block market. The growth of 5G infrastructure drives demand for PCBs and substrates for mainboards and modules. As the number of PCBs increases, so does the demand for versatile, multifunctional, intelligent, and finger-safe terminal blocks.

Major market players included in this report are:

WAGO Kontakttechnik GmbH & Co. KG

TE Connectivity

Weidmuller Interface GmbH & Co. KG

OMRON Corporation

Eaton Corporation

PHOENIX CONTACT

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Molex, LLC

Wieland Electric GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Barriers or Barrier Strips

Sectional Terminal Blocks

PCB Mount Terminal Blocks

Power Terminal Blocks

Others

By Industry:

Business Equipment

HVAC Systems

Power Supplies

Industrial Controls

Process Control Instruments

Telecom Equipment

Transportation

Others

By Mounting Type:

DIN Rail

PCB Mount

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

