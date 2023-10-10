Small Molecule API Market Set to Soar with High Growth Potential and Trends for the Next 10 Years

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Small Molecule API Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2031 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

What’s the extent of the Small Molecule API Market in terms of size?

Global Small Molecule API Market is valued at approximately USD 175 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.4% over the forecast period 2022-2028.

What is the Small Molecule API?

A small active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) molecule is a low-molecular-weight organic component. It is a pharmaceutically active ingredient that is used in biological procedures. Furthermore, API can be combined in finished pharmaceutical products. As a critical component, its demand in the pharmaceutical industry is high. The molecule is useful in the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of a wide range of diseases. Small API molecules can be used as research tools to investigate biological function and to help develop new therapeutic agents. Some can obstruct a protein’s specific function or disrupt protein-protein interactions. The growing demand for small molecule drugs in the market, as well as the increased outsourcing trend, are two major factors driving the market. The patent expiration of leading molecules is further driving growth by allowing new players to enter the market, which drives demand for raw materials such as API for low-cost drug production.

For example, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. announced in March 2022 that it would invest in a new manufacturing facility in Japan to meet the surge in demand for high-quality small molecule APIs and intermediates. Because a large number of companies manufacture their API in-house, they are less reliant on raw material suppliers. For example, AstraZeneca announced a USD 360 million investment in an API manufacturing facility in Ireland for the commercialization of new products in September 2021. Furthermore, rising technological developments in the manufacturing sector are propelling the global small molecule API market forward. However, the government’s stringent regulations on the use of small molecules limit the market growth.

Which regions are considered in the Global Small Molecule API Market study?

The key regions considered for the global Small Molecule API market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America held the largest market share. The presence of favourable government initiatives, combined with increased interest from regional players, are expected to propel the North American market. Whereas, due to improvements in overall healthcare infrastructure, improved access to healthcare, and the presence of a large number of local manufacturers, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period. These players supply globally, making Asia Pacific a key region for low-cost small molecule API production.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck & Co., Inc.

AbbVie, Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Albemarle Corporation

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Cipla, Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Aurobindo Pharma

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Synthetic

Biotech

By Manufacturer:

In-house

Outsourced

By Application:

Cardiology

Oncology

CNS and Neurology

Orthopedic

Endocrinology

Pulmonology

Gastroenterology

Nephrology

Ophthalmology

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

