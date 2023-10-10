Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Growth Analysis and Forecast 2031

Our comprehensive research on the Antimicrobial Coatings Market (2023-2031) provides insights for businesses. It covers trends, investments, tech advancements, and major players. The report uses qualitative and statistical data from 2017-2031, including SWOT, BCG, PESTLE analysis, and visuals. It offers a full market landscape with stakeholder insights, regional outlooks, and financial considerations.

The global antimicrobial coatings market size was US$ 3.6 billion in 2021. The global antimicrobial coatings market is forecast to grow to US$ 9.12 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Factors Influencing the Market

The surging demand for maintaining health and hygiene will drive the antimicrobial coatings market forward. In addition, initiatives and investments from government bodies to boost healthcare infrastructure is forecast to fuel the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market.

Stringent regulations to implement antimicrobial coatings will contribute to the growth of the global antimicrobial coatings market. In addition, escalating concerns related to hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) will contribute to the growth of the market. HAIs are one of the major causes of mortality and morbidity. In addition, approximately 1.7 million patients suffer from HAIs every year, according to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion. Among these, around 100,000 patients die from infections. The cause of HAIs is somehow linked to medical devices. Thus, the demand for antimicrobial coatings is forecast to increase in the coming years.

The demand for personal hygiene and safety products is increasing. Thus, it has become essential for manufacturers to develop antimicrobial products. On the contrary, the high investment cost associated with antimicrobial coatings may limit the growth of the antimicrobial coatings market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global antimicrobial coatings have been witnessing significant growth due to the growing medical & healthcare sector. It is due to the rising awareness amongst the population. In addition, growing government initiatives to prevent the spread of HAIs benefit the market.

The demand for novel technology and drugs increased steeply during the pandemic. As a result, it influenced the demand for antimicrobial coatings. Governments also increased healthcare expenditure, which is contributing to the growth of the industry.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the largest share in the antimicrobial coatings market. The growth of the regional antimicrobial coatings market is attributed to the presence vast number of COVID-19 patients and rising investments in the healthcare sector. In addition, stringent regulations related to the manufacturing of novel drugs and equipment are forecast to benefit the market. The governments in the North American countries have also channelled significant initiatives to curb HAIs. In October 2016, the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) unveiled National Action Plan. The plan aims to curb healthcare-associated infections. Thus, the North America market for antimicrobial coatings will grow rapidly.

Competitors in the Market

AkzoNobel

The Sherwin-Williams Company

Axalta Coating Systems

PPG Industries

Nippon Paint Holdings

DuPont de Nemours

RPM International Inc.

Diamond Vogel Paint Company

BASF SE

Burke Industrial Coatings LLC

Other prominent Players

The report furnishes an intricate comprehension of each segment, delivering potential estimations for principal applications and insights into emerging prospects. Every regional market is meticulously scrutinized to ascertain its potential for growth, development, and demand in the forthcoming years.

As of the end of 2022, the Antimicrobial Coatings industry experienced notable growth in its workforce. Starting in January, employment within the Antimicrobial Coatings sector exceeded its pre-COVID levels, resulting in an expansion of payrolls by over 15,000 employees throughout the course of the year. The global Antimicrobial Coatings output demonstrated a remarkable increase of 5.2% during 2021, primarily attributed to a widespread economic upswing and a surge in demand for commodities. However, the momentum shifted in 2022, with the global industrial sector’s production contracting. This reversal followed a robust expansion in 2021, fueled by altered consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal support.

Forecasts indicate that the global Antimicrobial Coatings output is set to rise by approximately 2.9% in 2023. This projection is underpinned by the gradual recovery of production in Western Europe from its previous troughs, as well as a rebound in output across the Asia/Pacific region. Maintaining its dominant position, China, accounting for nearly 45% of the global Antimicrobial Coatings market, remains both its largest producer and consumer. Remarkably, China’s market share has surged since 2010, when it stood at around 26%. This ascent has led to a substantial contribution to the nation’s GDP. Notably excelling as a top exporter, China leads in various sectors, including silicon, PVC, and several specific segments of the Antimicrobial Coatings market.

Market Segmentation

The global antimicrobial coatings market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on the type, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into –

Silver

Copper

Titanium dioxide

Based on the application, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into–

Medical & Healthcare

Foods & Beverages

Building & Construction

HVAC system

Protective Clothing

Transportation

Based on the region, the antimicrobial coatings market has been segmented into–

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1: Introduction to the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Industry

Chapter 3: Dynamics of the Market

Chapter 4: Profiles of Leading Companies

Chapter 5: Competition in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market among Players

Chapter 6: Market Size across Global Regions

Chapter 7: Application Segments in the Global Market

Chapter 8: Segment Analysis of the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Industry

Chapter 9: Market Chain, Sourcing Strategies, and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10: Strategies and Key Policies by Distributors/Suppliers/Traders

Chapter 11: In-depth Analysis of Key Marketing Strategies by Market Vendors

Chapter 12: Evaluation of Market Impact Factors

Chapter 13: Forecasted Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Size (2023-2031)

