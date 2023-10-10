Automotive Manifolds Market Size, Future Demands, Share, Key Players, Growth and Forecast 2031

The “Automotive Manifolds Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global automotive manifolds market size was US$ 36.44 billion in 2021. The global automotive manifolds market is forecast to grow to US$ 57.03 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

An automotive has two manifolds. The intake manifold circulates the fuel-air mixture to the cylinders while the exhaust manifold supplies exhaust out of the car.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Automotive Manifolds corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Automotive Manifolds industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The rising demand for automotive manifolds from the logistics industry is forecast to drive the automotive manifolds market forward. In addition, increasing demand for the product across various industrial verticals is forecast to surge the growth of the automotive manifolds market in the coming years.

The growing manufacturing of automobiles will escalate the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing regulations to reduce the CO2 emission levels will offer ample growth opportunities for the automotive manifolds market.

The growing demand for luxury automobiles and trending lightweight vehicles will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, rising urbanization and increasing disposable income will benefit the global automotive manifolds market.

Fluctuating commodity prices may limit the growth of the global automotive manifolds market.

Innovations in the industry are likely to propel the automotive manifold market forward. In 2015 MANN+HUMMEL unveiled its active intake manifold, integrated with pre-cooler and main cooler in the system.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted the automotive manifolds market. The entire automotive industry witnessed a strong loss as the demand for luxury products decreased drastically. Almost every manufacturing country registered a loss in terms of revenue. As a result, the automotive manifolds market was also affected. In addition, the pandemic affected the global supply chains and disrupted manufacturing activities to an extent. Thus, the automotive manifolds market went through a sudden setback due to this health emergency.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global automotive manifold market in terms of revenue. In addition, Asia-Pacific is forecast to hold the second-highest share due to rising urbanization and increasing disposable income. The presence of prominent automobile manufacturers in these regions will offer ample growth opportunities for the future. In addition, booming sales of passenger cars in the countries of Asia-pacific will accelerate the growth of the global automotive manifold market during the forecast period.

Competitors in the Market

Holley Performance Products

Edelbrock L.L.C.

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Röchling Group

Sogefi SpA

Keihin North America, Inc.

Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.

MAHLE GmbH

Mann+Hummel Group

Donaldson

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Automotive Manifolds industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Automotive Manifolds output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Automotive Manifolds output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Automotive Manifolds products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Automotive Manifolds market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global automotive manifold market segmentation focuses on Vehicle, Manifold, Material, Process, and Region.

Based on Vehicle Type

Passenger Car

Light Commercial Vehicle

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial vehicle

Based on Manifold Type

Standard Air Intake Manifold

Variable Air Intake Manifold

Based on Material

Composites

Aluminum

Based on Process

Injection Molding

Casting

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

