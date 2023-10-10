Antifreeze Proteins Market Size, Analysis, Key Segments, Share, Growth Status, and Forecast 2031

The “Antifreeze Proteins Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global antifreeze proteins market size was US$ 5.45 million in 2021. The global antifreeze proteins market is forecast to grow to US$ 30.22 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Antifreeze proteins (AFPs) are developed from specific plants, insects, bacteria, fungi, and fish. The antifreeze protein is used to lower the freezing temperature. In addition, it is also used to restrict ice formation by concealing the growth of ice nuclei.

Factors Influencing the Market

Rising awareness related to the benefits of antifreeze protein is forecast to drive the antifreeze proteins market forward. These proteins impede the development of ice crystals within body fluids. It is the key factor driving the growth of the global antifreeze proteins market.

The evolution of efficient technology to boost fish farming in cold environments is forecast to contribute to market growth. Furthermore, the growing number of R&D activities is forecast to boost the market growth.

Antifreeze protein finds its wide applications in vaccination, organ transplants, and cosmetics. Thus, it will benefit the global antifreeze proteins market during the study period.

The growth of the food and beverages industry will offer ample growth opportunities for the antifreeze proteins market growth. On the contrary, the high initial costs of antifreeze proteins may limit the growth of the market.

The growing initiatives from governments to boost the healthcare expenditure is forecast to escalate the growth of the global antifreeze proteins market. Moreover, the growing food and beverage industry will surge the market growth in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global COVID-19 pandemic significantly surges the demand for the antifreeze proteins market. The health and pharmaceuticals segment is growing after the wake of the pandemic. Moreover, the demand for efficient storage increased steeply. As a result, the demand for the antifreeze proteins market has grown significantly after the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global antifreeze proteins market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The growth of this market is attributed to the growth of the medical and cosmetics industries in the region. Thus, the demand for antifreeze proteins has also been increasing steeply. Asia-Pacific antifreeze proteins market is forecast to grow rapidly due to growing government funding. In addition, the rising awareness related to the significance of antifreeze proteins in the region. Moreover, the growing healthcare infrastructure and rising food and beverage industry will contribute to the growth of the Asia-Pacific antifreeze proteins market.

Competitors in the Market

Kaneka Corporation

A/F Protein Inc.

Unilever

Sirona Biochem

ProtoKinetix, Inc.

Shanghai Yu Tao Industrial Co, Ltd.

Nichirei Corporation

Huacheng Jinke Technology Co. Ltd.

AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Kodera Herb Garden

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Antifreeze Proteins industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Antifreeze Proteins output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Antifreeze Proteins output in 2023 indicates a projected growt h rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Antifreeze Proteins products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Antifreeze Proteins market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global antifreeze proteins market segmentation focuses on Type, Form, Sources, End-User, and Region.

Based on Type

Type I

Type II

Type III

Glycoproteins

Non-Glycoproteins

Others

Based on Form

Solid

Liquid

Based on Source

Fish

Recombinant

Insects

Based on End-user

Food & Beverages

Healthcare Industry

Cosmetics

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

