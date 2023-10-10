Biomass Pellets Market Size, Latest Trends, Share, Top Players, Revenue and Forecast 2031

The “Biomass Pellets Market 2023″ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global biomass pellets market size was US$ 16.74 billion in 2021. The global biomass pellets market is forecast to grow to US$ 30.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Biomass pellets are biomass fuel obtained from commercial grasses, wood wastes, agricultural biomass, and forestry residues.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Biomass Pellets corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Biomass Pellets industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing adoption of biomass pellets as a co-firing fuel for coal-based boilers is driving the growth of the biomass palettes market. In addition, rising efforts from industries to reduce carbon emission is forecast to benefit the global biomass pellets market.

Growing population and industrialization will escalate the growth of the biomass pellets market globally.

Growing initiatives from government bodies to promote clean, low-cost biomass pellets will propel the global biomass pellets market forward. In addition, favorable subsidies and incentives declared by governments will contribute to the growth of the market.

The availability of a huge amount of biomass feedstock will benefit the overall market. Unlike non-renewable resources, biomass pellets have the capacity to cater to the soaring demands of the population. As a result, the global biomass pellets market will grow significantly during the study period.

The active contribution of industry players will be another prominent reason behind the market gaining traction during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively influenced the global biomass pellets market, owing to the decline in the overall product demand. The regulations imposed by governments and the temporary shutdown of manufacturing bases have significantly affected the biomass pellets market. In addition, end-user industries like Power Generation, Industrial Heating, Commercial & Domestic Heating, and others had to halt the operations. As a result, it ultimately influenced the global biomass pellets market.

Regional Analysis

The global biomass pellets market is forecast to witness significant growth in Europe due to stringent regulations mandating the use of renewable fuel. Moreover, North America and the Asia-Pacific will emerge as the leading markets due to the presence of prominent end-ser industries. In Asia-Pacific, countries like China and Japan are forecast to grow at the fastest rate due to the growing demand for renewable products. In addition, the growing population and favourable government policies to promote sustainable products are likely to benefit the regional biomass pellets market.

Competitors in the Market

Drax Biomass Inc.

Enviva Partners

German Pellets GmBH

Pinnacle Renewable Energy Inc.

Abellon CleanEnergy Limited

Energex

Internation WoodFuels, LLC

Helius Energy Ltd.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Biomass Pellets industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Biomass Pellets output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Biomass Pellets output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Biomass Pellets products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Biomass Pellets market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global biomass pellets market segmentation focuses on Source, Application, Type, End-Use, and Region.

Based on Source

Agricultural Residue

Wood Sawdust

Others

Based on Application

Feed

Civil Fuels

Industrial Fuel

Others

Based on Type

Wood Pellets

Fuel Pellets

Based on End-Use Industry

Power Generation

Industrial Heating

Commercial & Domestic Heating

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

