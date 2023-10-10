3D Printing Polymer Materials Market Size, Trends, Share, Growth Status, Key Segments and Forecast 2031

The “3D Printing Polymer Materials Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global 3D printing polymer materials market size was US$ 451.1 million in 2021. The global 3D printing polymer materials market is forecast to grow to US$ 751.7 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent 3D Printing Polymer Materials corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The 3D Printing Polymer Materials industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors influencing the Market

In the current scenario, almost every industry, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, defense, is adopting 3D printing technology. As a result, the global 3D printing polymer materials market will witness ample growth opportunities in the coming years.

The 3D printing polymer materials market is forecast to witness solid traction due to the mass production of components and the growing number of advancements. Royal DSM N.V. unveiled high-performing 3D printing materials, Somos PerFORM Reflect and Arnitel ID2060 HT in November 2018. Furthermore, Stratasys, Ltd. unveiled next-generation PolyJet 3D Printers in the same year.

The beneficial applications of 3D printing polymer materials in the aerospace & defense sector are projected to propel the growth of the overall global market.

Engineering students use 3D printing technology to develop prototypes of their projects. Thus, the adoption of the technology in the educational segment is forecast to surge the market growth in the coming years.

The high cost of 3D printing materials may act as a significant challenge in the 3D printing polymer materials market growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 crisis has negatively impacted the 3D printing polymer materials market as the demand for the material reduced drastically from various end-user industries. In addition, economic slowdown and disruptions in disposable income patterns further hampered market growth.

Massive disruptions in the global supply chain surged delays in import and export activities. As a result, all of this hampered the growth of the 3D printing polymer materials market. On the contrary, the healthcare segment witnessed a significant burden due to the rapid rise in the number of COVID-19 cases. Thus, the global 3D printing polymer materials market witnessed notable recovery in that segment.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest 3D printing polymer materials market during the forecast period. The growth of the market is attributed to the high demand for metal-based materials from the aerospace & defense, and automotive industries. In addition, the rising penetration of advanced technologies and high spending from governments in healthcare and defense is likely to surge the growth of the 3D printing polymer materials market. Furthermore, the region is home to some of the prominent players like Stratasys, 3D Systems, and others. Thus, all of these factors will benefit the regional 3D printing polymer materials market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Stratasys

3D Systems

EOS

Voxeljet

Envision Tec

Taulman 3D

Asiga

Bucktown Polymers

Carima

DWS

ColorFabb

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the 3D Printing Polymer Materials industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global 3D Printing Polymer Materials output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global 3D Printing Polymer Materials output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of 3D Printing Polymer Materials products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific 3D Printing Polymer Materials market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global 3D printing polymer materials market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on Type

Photopolymer

PLA

ABS

PMMA

Others

Based on Application

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Construction

Education

Others

Based on Application

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global 3D Printing Polymer Materials industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global 3D Printing Polymer Materials market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global 3D Printing Polymer Materials market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

