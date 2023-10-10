Biomedical Textiles Market Size, Growth Analysis, Key Players, Share, Research and Forecast 2031

The “Biomedical Textiles Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global biomedical textiles market size was US$ 18.1 billion in 2021. The global biomedical textiles market is forecast to grow to US$ 27.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

The industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Biomedical textiles are used for wound dressings and to manufacture hospital linen, pressure garments, bandages, and orthopedic belts. The wide applications of biomedical textiles are forecast to surge the growth of the global market.

Increasing healthcare expenditure will ultimately benefit the global biomedical textiles market in the coming years. Furthermore, the trending home healthcare and mandatory adoption of first aid kits in houses, automobiles, and other segments will escalate the growth of the global biomedical textiles market during the forecast period.

The increasing cases of surgeries and demand for high-quality wound dressing material will contribute to the growth of the global biomedical textiles market. In addition, the rising prevalence of diabetes will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

Furthermore, various governments offer financial aid to the companies, which will benefit the biomedical textiles market in the coming years.

On the contrary, the high cost associated with biomedical textiles may limit the growth of the overall market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The sudden wake of the COVID-19 created various obstacles for the governments and the manufacturers. Governments had no choice but to impose strict travel regulations in order to curb the virus spread. Thus, the shortage of raw material and import-export restrictions hampered the growth of the global biomedical textiles market during the initial months. In addition, surgeries were either postponed or canceled in order to prevent the patients from further spreading. As a result, the global biomedical textiles market grew significantly.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to emerge as the largest biomedical textiles market due to growing individual spending on healthcare. In addition, the availability of new technologies and the growing geriatric population will contribute to the growth of the market. Asia-Pacific is forecast to register significant growth due to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the region. Furthermore, favorable initiatives by governments to improve healthcare infrastructure will escalate the growth of the regional market in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services

Medline Industries

Cardinal Health

Confluent Medical Technologies

Secant Group

Smith & Nephew

Atex Technologies

Paul Hartmann AG

Bally Ribbon Mills

3M

BSN Medical

Meister & Cie AG

Elkem Silicones

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Biomedical Textiles industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Biomedical Textiles output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Biomedical Textiles output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region's production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world's largest producer and consumer of Biomedical Textiles products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China's market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation's GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Biomedical Textiles market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global biomedical textiles market segmentation focuses on Fabric, Application, Fiber, and Region.

Based on Fabric –

Woven

Knitted

Non-Woven

Others

Based on Fiber:

Biodegradable

Non-biodegradable

Based on Application –

Implantable

Non-implantable

Healthcare & Hygiene

Others

Based on Region–

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

