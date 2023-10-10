Operating Room Management Market Size, Upcoming Trends, Share, Key Players, Revenue, and Forecast 2031

The “Operating Room Management Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global operating room management market size was US$ 2.6 billion in 2021. The global operating room management market size is forecast to reach US$ 6.80 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Operating room management is the science that focuses primarily on managing operating room suites efficiently. The Operating Rooms (ORs) are the hub of the hospital facility, and as such, their resources need to be managed optimally to ensure high-performance outputs and guarantee patient safety.

Factors Influencing Market Growth

Operating room management maximizes operational efficiency by increasing the number of surgical procedures performed while reducing the need for resources. Globally, the major focus is on improving operating room efficiency and cost-effectiveness. As a result, the operating room management market is experiencing growth.

Hospital pricing pressures, rising concerns about healthcare costs, a higher level of patient satisfaction, and growth in the healthcare infrastructure are factors contributing to the market’s growth.

Costly installation and maintenance pose a potential limitation to the global operating room management industry.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

COVID-19 has caused havoc on a vast scale on many people’s lives and businesses. The healthcare information technology industry has benefited from this pandemic. Many organizations were struggling to stay afloat, but those using operating room management systems were thriving. In response to the increased operation load, hospitals increased operating room hours and focused on improving OR utilization. Most hospitals were aiming at increasing efficiency by utilizing technology to increase capacity. It has increased the use of operating room management software. Thus, the COVID-19 pandemic had positively impacted the global operating room management market.

Regional Insights

North America held dominant in the operating room management market in 2020. Due to increase in hospital expenditures, there is a greater focus on activities to increase awareness of operating room management. Thus, these factors are driving the region’s market growth.

The Asia Pacific is forecast to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The growing demand for accurate disease diagnosis and treatment, lowering healthcare costs, and growing patient volumes drive market growth in this region. Furthermore, investments made to equip healthcare firms with modern equipment and to improve the infrastructure contributed to the region’s growth.

Leading Competitors

The leading prominent companies profiled in the global operating room management market are:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Steris Corporation

DXC Technology company

Cerner Corporation

Omnicell, Incorporated

McKesson Corporation

Optum Incorporated

Nexus AG

Getinge

Picis Clinical Solutions, Incorporated

GE Healthcare

Allscripts healthcare solutions

Surgical information systems

Richard Wolf

Brainlab

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Operating Room Management industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Operating Room Management output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Operating Room Management output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Operating Room Management products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Operating Room Management market segments.

Scope of the Report

The global operating room management market segmentation focuses on Component, Solution, End-User, Delivery Mode, and Region.

Segmentation based on Component

Software

Services

Segmentation based on Solution

Data management and communications solution

Anesthesia information management system

Operating Room Supply Management Solution

Operating Room Scheduling Solution

Performance Management solution

Other solutions

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory surgery centers

Segmentation based on Delivery Mode

On-premise

Cloud-based

Web-based

Segmentation based on Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina



The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Operating Room Management industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Operating Room Management market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

