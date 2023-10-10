Data Center Security Market Size, Overview, Top Key Players, Growth, Share, and Forecast 2031

The “Data Center Security Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global data center security market was US$ 14.9 billion in 2021. The global data center security market is forecast to grow to US$ 51.98 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Data center security includes the physical practices aiming to protect data from cyber-attacks, threats, breaches, and others malware. Datacenter security consists of a set of policies necessary to avoid unauthorized access and manipulation of data.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Data Center Security corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Data Center Security industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The increasing cases of data leakage will drive the global data center security market forward. In addition, the transformation of the majority of businesses to a cloud-based infrastructure will bring ample growth opportunities for the market.

Data center security is crucial for tackling the situations like cyberattacks. In addition, the growing data traffic and demand for secured connectivity, cloud computing, and virtualization will contribute to the growth of the global data center security market.

Data center security solutions provide various services. It ensures data compliance and privacy and offers data protection through encryption, tokenization, data governance, and masking. Thus, all of these features will propel the growth of the data center security market.

The trending BYOD has surged the demand for an efficient network security system. Thus, large enterprises and SMEs are forecast to boost the adoption of advanced data center security services in order to save data from malware.

The data center security services find their wide applications in various end-use industries, such as automotive, BFSI, information technology, telecom, healthcare, government, defense, media, aerospace, energy, etc. Thus, the wide applications of data center security services will fuel the growth of the market during the study period.

Growing advancements in the industry will help the industry gain traction in the coming years. For instance, Alibaba Cloud, the prominent cloud computing arm of Alibaba Group, unveiled the second data center in Indonesia in January 2019. Such strategies are forecast to boost the growth of the global data center security market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global data center security market garnered various growth opportunities. Due to the pandemic, work from home model gained rapid traction. In addition, the use of cloud and digital platforms surged during the pandemic, which ultimately increased the demand for network and perimeter protection. Furthermore, the growing number of launches and partnerships will contribute to the growth of the market even after the pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific data center security market is forecast to grow at the fastest growth rate due to the contribution of prominent industry players like Google, Microsoft, Equinix, and Amazon. In addition, industry players are rapidly expanding their brands and businesses to the Asia-Pacific region. Thus, it will benefit the global data center security market. In addition, the growing IT infrastructure will accelerate the growth of the regional market during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

Hewlett Packard Enterprises

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

CISCO Systems

Orange S.A.

Broadcom, Inc.

Informatica, LLC

Fortinet

Honeywell International

MacAfee

Dell

Check Point Software Technologies

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Data Center Security industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Data Center Security output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Data Center Security output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Data Center Security products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Data Center Security market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global data center security market segmentation focuses on Application, Deployment, Services, Data Centers, End-User, and Region.

Based on Application Solution

Physical Security Solutions

Logical Security Solutions

Based on Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Based on Services

Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Managed Services

Based on Data Center Types

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Enterprises

Based on End-User

Automotive

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Media and Entertainment

Aerospace

Energy

Others (Education and Retail)

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

