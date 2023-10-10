Coin Sorter Market Size, Key Segments, Share, Trends, Growth, and Forecast 2031

The “Coin Sorter Market 2023” research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global coin sorter market size was US$ 4,521 million in 2021. The global coin sorter market is forecast to grow to US$ 7,901.20 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Coin Sorter corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Coin Sorter industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing number of banks, retail stores, and commercial units will primarily drive the global coin sorter market forward. In addition, the rising demand for self-serving machines in order to save time and human effort will fuel the growth of the global coin sorter market during the analysis period.

The growing number of automated cash handling products and demand for self-service machines will escalate the growth of the global coin sorter market. In addition, coin sorter machines are lightweight, easily adjustable, and convenient. Thus, the global coin sorter market will grow at a substantial growth rate.

The growing shift towards digital transaction solutions may limit the growth of the global coin sorter market. On the contrary, the growing number of launches related to advanced technological features will offer ample growth opportunities for the market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coin sorter market witnessed significant loss due to the COVID-19 outbreak. During the pandemic, retail stores were forced to shut their doors on a temporary basis. Even medical and confectionary shops were allowed to operate for a limited time. As a result, it hampered the growth of the coin sorter market. In addition, the majority of the population adopted online payment methods to promote cashless deliveries. Prominent online stores also eliminated the cash-on-delivery services in order to curb the spread of the virus. Thus, it hampered the coin sorter market.

Manufacturers in the industry witnessed several challenges. Due to the pandemic, manufacturing companies had to halt their operations to comply with the stringent government regulations. Thus, it hampered overall supply chain flow. Furthermore, banks and fintech industries also began offering enhanced online payments options, which further impacted the growth of the coin sorter industry during the crisis.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific coin sorter market is forecast to grow at the highest growth rate. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of retail stores and the presence of emerging economies. In addition, the region is still witnessing a high demand for cash-on-delivery orders. Thus, it is contributing to the growth of the coin sorter market.

Competitors in the Market

Giesecke & Devrient

Glory Global Solutions Limited

Laurel

Delarue

Baija Baiter

Royal Sovereign

Cummins Allison

Suzhou Ribao Technology Co., Ltd.

BCash

CT Coin

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Coin Sorter industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Coin Sorter output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Coin Sorter output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Coin Sorter products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Coin Sorter market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global coin sorter market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.

Based on the type, the coin sorter market has been segmented into –

Small Type

Mid Type

Large Type

Based on the applications, the coin sorter market has been segmented into –

Bank

Retailing

Other

Based on the region, the coin sorter market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

