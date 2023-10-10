Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Emerging Altitudes Anticipating Market Size’s Soaring Outlook

Report Ocean, a globally recognized market research firm specializing in analyzing markets across more than 150 countries and annually publishing over 100,000 reports, has released a comprehensive research document and top strategies for a subject referred to as “ Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market” This report is meticulously prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and seasoned market research professionals, ensuring the utilization of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast precision. To predict market growth, these experts employ diverse methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also investigates pertinent industry policies and regulations, delving into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends within the Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market sector.

What is Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market?

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market is valued at approximately USD 1.18 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 30.9 % over the forecast period 2022-2029. Big data analytics in manufacturing assists businesses in improving supply chain planning, process defect tracking, and component defect tracking. One of the most important applications of big data analytics is predictive analytics, which is used to extract information from data and predict trends and behaviour patterns. The increasing automation across industries and growing demand for big data analytics in supply chain optimization are key factors driving market growth.

The Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing Market has experienced significant growth and transformation, reshaping the way manufacturers operate and make decisions across various aspects of their operations. This evolution is driven by several key factors and trends, each with distinct implications for the manufacturing industry.

Big Data Analytics in Manufacturing refers to the practice of analyzing large volumes of data generated by various sources within manufacturing processes and supply chains. One of the primary drivers of this market is the increasing volume, velocity, and variety of data generated by modern manufacturing equipment, sensors, and connected devices.

In the manufacturing sector, big data analytics has been instrumental in optimizing operations, improving quality control, and enhancing supply chain management. Manufacturers use analytics to monitor equipment health, predict maintenance needs, and reduce downtime. Predictive maintenance, driven by big data analytics, helps manufacturers address maintenance issues before they lead to costly breakdowns.

Quality control is another critical application of big data analytics in manufacturing. By analyzing data from sensors and inspection systems, manufacturers can detect defects, identify root causes, and implement corrective actions in real-time. This leads to higher product quality, reduced waste, and improved customer satisfaction.

Supply chain optimization is a significant area where big data analytics is making a substantial impact. Manufacturers use analytics to gain visibility into their supply chains, monitor supplier performance, and make data-driven decisions about inventory management and demand forecasting. This results in reduced lead times, lower inventory carrying costs, and improved overall supply chain efficiency.

In the automotive industry, big data analytics is crucial for production line optimization and vehicle performance monitoring. Manufacturers use analytics to analyze data from sensors embedded in vehicles to track performance, detect anomalies, and make improvements. This leads to enhanced vehicle reliability and safety.

Moreover, the adoption of IoT (Internet of Things) and Industry 4.0 principles is a notable trend in the big data analytics in manufacturing market. IoT devices and sensors collect data from machines, equipment, and products throughout the manufacturing process. This data is then analyzed using big data analytics to drive process improvements, reduce defects, and enable smart manufacturing.

However, challenges persist in the big data analytics in manufacturing market, including data security, data integration, and the shortage of skilled data analysts. The security of manufacturing data is paramount, as breaches can have severe consequences. Manufacturers must implement robust cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive data.

Data integration is another challenge, as manufacturing environments often consist of heterogeneous systems that generate data in different formats. Integrating data from various sources to derive meaningful insights can be complex and time-consuming.

Furthermore, there is a shortage of skilled data analysts and data scientists who can effectively use big data analytics tools and techniques in manufacturing. Manufacturers need to invest in training and workforce development to bridge this skills gap.

Major market players included in this report are:

IBM Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAS Institute Inc.

OpenText Corporation

Microstrategy

Information Builders

Tableau Software Inc.

Qlik Technologies Inc.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Component

Software

Service

By Application

Predictive Maintenance

Budget Monitoring

Product Lifecycle Management

Field Activity Management

Others

By Deployment Mode

Cloud

On-premise

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

RoLA

Rest of the World

The document presents several compelling reasons to consider purchasing this report:

Gain insights into industry competition and strategies to thrive in a competitive environment. Explore the competitive landscape, including market share, industry rankings, competitor ecosystem, market performance, new product development, market scenarios, growth prospects, and acquisitions. Understand the global industry status and trends, including key market drivers, limitations, challenges, and opportunities. Enhance your understanding of competitors and gather insights to strengthen your business position. The competitive landscape section covers market share, ranking (in terms of both proportion and value), competitor environment, new product development, growth, and acquisitions. Stay updated with the latest technology integration, features, and market developments. Identify target regions for global expansion. Understand end-user perceptions. Recognize the key players in the market and their significant contributions.

The study further highlights key aspects, including regions experiencing increased investments in supply chain networks, countries benefiting from recent import and export policies, regions facing reduced consumer demand due to economic and political challenges, emerging lucrative markets, areas susceptible to market share erosion due to pricing pressures, and major players’ expansion plans. Additionally, it examines sustainability trends impacting logistics and supply chain dynamics, as well as the influence of changing government regulations on business strategies.

The objectives of this report encompass:

Analyzing the global market size (both value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products, and applications, covering historical data from 2032 to 2032 and forecasting to 2028. Understanding the market's structure by identifying its various subsegments. Providing detailed information on the key factors influencing market growth, including growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges, and risks. Focusing on key manufacturers to define, describe, and analyze sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans for the next few years. Projecting the value and volume of submarkets, considering key regions and their respective countries. Examining competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions within the market. Profiling key players and conducting a comprehensive analysis of their growth strategies.

