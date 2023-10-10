Halal Tourism Market Comprehensive Analysis of Incredible Growth Potential up to 2030

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Halal Tourism Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak's impact.

The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2031 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market's current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.

Global Halal Tourism Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Halal Tourism also known as Halal travel or halal-friendly tourism refers to subcategory of tourism intended for Muslim travelers who abide by rules of islam. In halal tourism travel agents or service providers designs their tour packages follow rules of halal. Hotels in halal tourism category do not serve alcohol, features separate swimming pools and spa facilities for men and women, serve only halal foods, and offers prayer facilities for Muslims tourists in-room and in a common hall. The growing travel spending from Muslims around the world and growing emergence of Muslim friendly tour portals as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand.

For instance, according to Statista – in 2019, Muslims around the world spent around USD 202 billion across food, pharmaceutical cosmetics, fashion, travel, and media/recreation sectors, and this amount is projected to grow to USD 240 billion by 2024. Furthermore, leading market players are coming up with innovative tour packages specially designed for Muslim tourism to capital the growing demand for Halal Tourism.

For instance, in July 2019, Malaysian OTA HalalHoliday.com soft launched as a Muslim-targeted portal offering Umrah and holiday packages – including both inbound and outbound tours in more than 60 countries. The Umrah packages, would enable pilgrims to personalize their journey. Moreover, in May 2022, New York City’s official marketing, tourism and partnership organization named NYC & Company, in partnership with the leading, halal-friendly travel authority Halal Trip/Crescent Rating launched a new centralised resource for locals and visitors, the Halal Travel Guide. It is the first-ever Halal Travel Guide released by a US tourism organisation, and would provide information of halal restaurants, Muslim history and art exhibitions across the five boroughs of New York City as well as sharing tips and advice from Muslim travel experts. Also, growing tourism sector in post covid era and increasing penetration of online booking channels are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, lack of penetration in developing regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Halal Tourism Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing tourism spending and increasing penetration of halal friendly tour packages in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing emergence of Muslim friendly hotels and rising travel spending in post covid era, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Halal Tourism Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Halaltours.org

Carisa travel group

Rooh Travel Limited

HalalBooking Ltd.

Halal Safaris

Halal Trip India

Hello Travel Pte Ltd

Islamic Travel

Rihaala

Tripfez Travel

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Domestic Tourism

International Tourism

By Application

Millennials

Senior Citizens

Female Segment

Families

By Purpose

Leisure

Business

Ramadan

By Budget

Luxury

Medium Budget

Low Budget

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

