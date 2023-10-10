Gamma Linolenic Acid Market Incredible Growth Expectations and Forecasts for the Next 10 Years

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Gamma Linolenic Acid Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Global Gamma Linolenic Acid Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

The Gamma Linolenic Acid or ?-linolenic acid extracted from the plant seed oils of evening primrose, black currant, borage, and fungal oils. Gamma linolenic acid (GLA) utilized in the treatment of skin disorders such as including systemic sclerosis, psoriasis, and eczema. GLA is also utilized for reducing inflammation in arthritis. The growing incidences of arthritis and increasing utilization of GLA in the treatment of medical conditions as well as recent strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (USA) – 1 in 4 US adults (23.7%) or about 58.5 million individuals are affected with doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Around, 43.5% (23.7 million) of the 58.5 million adults with doctor-diagnosed arthritis have limited daily activities due to their arthritis.

Moreover, as per Arthritis Foundation – by the year 2040 the number of adults in the U.S. with doctor-diagnosed arthritis would reach to 78.4 million. Furthermore, leading market players are working towards strategic initiatives including strategic collaboration to leverage the growing demand for Gamma Linolenic Acid. For instance, in January 2021, Victoria, Australia based The Sustainable Nutrition Group entered in a retail distribution agreement with Bella Vista, Australia based national chain of supermarkets and grocery stores Woolworths for its six products from the ‘Mt. Elephant’ range of baking products including plant-based protein pancakes, protein balls and break mixes. Mt. Elephant is flagship brand of The Sustainable Nutrition Group within the Human Nutrition vertical, and its products are based on 100% Australian-grown hemp, and Gamma Linoleic acids. Also, growing prevalence of skin disorders and surging healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, adverse health effects associated with overconsumption of GLA impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the global Gamma Linolenic Acid Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand for plant-based ingredients and rising incidences of arthritis in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the thriving growth of pharmaceuticals sector and increasing prevalence of skin disorders in the region, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Gamma Linolenic Acid Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Merck KGaA

Enzo Life Sciences, Inc.

Cayman Chemical

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Cherish Pharma

Changsha Vigorous-Tech

Charkit Chemical

Penta Manufacturing

Acme

Caila & Pares.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Form:

Powder

Liquid

By End Use:

Food and Beverage

Dietary Supplements and Functional Foods

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetic and Personal Care

Animal Nutrition

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

