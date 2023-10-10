Tokenization Soaring to Prosperity Anticipating Market Size’s Ascending Path

Report Ocean, a globally recognized market research firm specializing in analyzing markets across more than 150 countries and annually publishing over 100,000 reports, has released a comprehensive research document and top strategies for a subject referred to as “ Tokenization Market” This report is meticulously prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and seasoned market research professionals, ensuring the utilization of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast precision. To predict market growth, these experts employ diverse methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also investigates pertinent industry policies and regulations, delving into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends within the Tokenization Market sector.

What is Tokenization Market?

Tokenization Market is valued at approximately USD 2.52 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 24.09% over the forecast period 2022-2029. Tokenization is the process of replacing sensitive data with unique identification symbols that retain all of the data’s essential information while ensuring its security. The Tokenization market is expanding because of factors such as the rising adoption in the e-commerce industry and increasing government regulation across data security.

The Tokenization Market has seen substantial growth and transformation in recent years, reshaping the way organizations handle sensitive data and facilitate secure transactions across various industries. This evolution is driven by several key factors and trends, each with distinct implications for different sectors.

Tokenization is a data security technique that replaces sensitive data, such as credit card numbers or personal identification information, with unique tokens. These tokens are random alphanumeric characters that have no intrinsic value or meaning, making them useless to potential attackers even if they are intercepted. One of the primary drivers of the tokenization market is the increasing focus on data security and privacy in an era of growing cyber threats.

In the financial services industry, tokenization is widely used for payment processing and fraud prevention. Tokenization secures credit card transactions by replacing card numbers with tokens. Even if a token is intercepted, it is useless to hackers without the corresponding encryption key. This enhances payment security and reduces the risk of data breaches.

The healthcare sector also leverages tokenization to protect patient data and maintain compliance with stringent regulations like HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). Tokenization ensures that electronic health records (EHRs) and sensitive medical information remain confidential and secure, reducing the risk of unauthorized access and data breaches.

Retailers use tokenization for secure online and mobile payments, particularly in e-commerce platforms. By replacing card data with tokens, retailers reduce the risk of payment fraud and enhance customer trust. Tokenization also simplifies the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) compliance, as sensitive data is not stored by the retailer.

The adoption of cloud computing and mobile payments is a notable trend in the tokenization market. Cloud-based tokenization services offer scalability and accessibility, making tokenization more accessible to businesses of all sizes. Mobile payment platforms, such as mobile wallets and contactless payments, rely on tokenization to secure transactions and protect user data.

However, challenges persist in the tokenization market, including the need for standardization, data residency requirements, and integration complexities. Standardization efforts are essential to ensure that tokens generated by one provider can be used seamlessly across different systems and platforms. Data residency requirements vary by country and region, adding complexity to tokenization implementations, particularly in global organizations. Integrating tokenization into existing IT infrastructures can be complex and require careful planning and investment.

Major market players included in this report are:

Paymetric, Inc.

Protegrity USA, Inc.

Broadcom Inc.

Thales Group

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Inc

First Data Corporation

Cardconnect Corporation

3delta Systems, Inc.

Ciphercloud Incorporation

Cybersource Corporation

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Type:

Solutions

Services

By Deployment:

On-Premises

Cloud

By End-user Industry:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Government

Retail And E-Commerce

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

