Global Cetanol Market Overview, Extensive Growth Expectations and Trends for 2030 and Beyond

What’s the extent of the Cetanol Market in terms of size?
Global Cetanol Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.
What is the Cetanol?
Cetanol also known as Cetyl alcohol, hexadecan-1-ol and palmityl alcohol, is a C-16 fatty alcohol with the formula CH?(CH2)15OH. Cetanol is derived from vegetable oils such as palm or coconut oil. It is used as thickening agent & emulsifier in personal care products such as skin lotions and creams. It is also utilized as multipurpose food additive, and flavoring agent in food applications. The growing demand for cosmetics products and increasing end use applications of Cetanol as well as rising demand for flavoring agents in food & beverages industry are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in worldwide cosmetics sector is valued at USD 5.82 billion, and the market is projected to grow by CAGR of 4.49% between 2022 & 2026 to reach to USD 6.94 by end of 2026. Also, growing demand for clean label ingredients as well as rising food processing industry in emerging markets are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, volatile cost of raw materials impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
Which regions are considered in the Global Cetanol Market study?
The key regions considered for the global Cetanol Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing demand from end use sectors and increasing demand for skin care products. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing demand for personal care products, and presence of the leading market players, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Cetanol Market across the Asia pacific region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Surfachem Group Ltd
- Pure Spa Aromatherapy
- Acme-Hardesty Company
- Agricole Bio-Technology Pte Ltd
- Suriachem Sdn Bhd
- Stoney Hill Farm
- Timur Network Malaysia Sdn.Bhd
- Naturallythinking
- Lansdowne Chemicals Plc.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Form
Liquid Cetanol
Waxy Solid Cetanol
By End-user
Food and Beverage
Cosmetics and Personal Care
Pharmaceutical
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
