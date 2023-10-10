Boutique Hotels Market Analysis, Flying High with Growth Potential for Years to Come

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Boutique Hotels Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak's impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2031 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

What’s the extent of the Boutique Hotels Market in terms of size?

Global Boutique Hotels Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

What is the Boutique Hotels?

The Boutique Hotels can be defined as a smaller, upscale, luxury hotel. In comparison with traditional hotels boutique hotels offer a distinct personality, intimate experience, and highly personalized service. Boutique hotels are located posh & upscale neighborhoods of cities and generally do not offer more than 100 rooms. The growing Hotel industry in Post covid era and increasing occupancy rate in luxury hotels as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – as of 2022, revenue in worldwide hotel segment is estimated at USD 300 billion, and the revenue is projected to grow to USD 485 billion by end of 2026. Furthermore, leading market players in hospitality sector are working towards expansion in boutique hotel sector to leverage the increasing demand for Boutique Hotels Market.

For instance, in October 2021, ITC Hotel launched its new destination-led luxury brand called Mementos. Under this new brand Mementos, the hospitality group would open boutique luxury hotels across various destinations. Moreover, in April 2022, Espire hospitality Group launched a new luxury boutique resort brand named ZANA in India. Under ZANA brand the first property would be a 30 rooms lakeside resort in Udaipur. Also, growing emergence of leased franchised hotel chains as well as rapid urbanization in emerging economies are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, a lack of penetration in developing regions impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Which regions are considered in the Global Boutique Hotels Market study?

The key regions considered for the global Boutique Hotels Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing trend of low budget luxury hotels and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as the rapid urbanization and increasing penetration franchised hotel chains, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Boutique Hotels Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ITC Hotels Limited

The Indian Hotels Company Limited

Jumeirah International LLC

Mandarin Oriental International Limited

Four Seasons Holdings Inc.

Shangri-La International Hotel Management Ltd.

Triple Creek Inn

Starwood Hotels & Resorts

Hilton

Marriott International

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type

Business Hotel

Suite Hotels

Airport Hotels

Resorts Hotels

By Application

Travelers

Educational Trips

Friends & Family Trip

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

