Military IoT Market Size, Growth, Share, Trends, Segmentation Analysis and Forecast 2031

Global Military IoT Market: Information by Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Technology (Wi-Fi, Cellular, RFID and others), Application (Training and Simulation, Health Monitoring, Real-Time Fleet Management, Inventory Management, Equipment Maintenance and others) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America) – Forecast till 2024
The Global Military IoT Market is growing at a substantial rate owing to the altering nature of warfare and enhanced use of IoT in battlefield management systems (BMS) for special operations. The global military IoT market is expected to account for USD 17,720.6 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 10.64% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2024. North America dominated the global market in 2018, followed by Europe. The increasing use of IoT in BMS for exclusive operations and changing nature of warfare are the key drivers for market growth. North America conquered the global military IoT market with a share of around 10.64% in the year 2018.
Market Overview
The Military Internet of Things (IoT) market has witnessed significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by advancements in technology and the increasing need for enhanced situational awareness, communication, and logistics in modern defense operations. Several key highlights stand out when analyzing this dynamic industry:
- Rapid Adoption of IoT Devices: Military organizations worldwide are increasingly incorporating IoT devices and sensors into their equipment, vehicles, and infrastructure. These devices provide real-time data on various parameters such as location, temperature, fuel levels, and equipment health, enabling more efficient decision-making and resource allocation.
- Enhanced Security and Surveillance: IoT has revolutionized military surveillance and security systems. Smart cameras, drones, and sensors are now integrated into military operations for real-time monitoring of borders, bases, and critical installations. This has significantly improved the ability to detect and respond to security threats promptly.
- Logistics Optimization: IoT is playing a pivotal role in optimizing military logistics. Smart supply chain management, asset tracking, and predictive maintenance are reducing downtime, cutting costs, and ensuring that troops have the necessary resources when and where they are needed most.
- Interoperability and Cybersecurity Challenges: As military IoT systems become more complex, ensuring interoperability between different devices and systems while maintaining robust cybersecurity is a growing challenge. Defense organizations must invest in advanced encryption, authentication, and intrusion detection measures to protect sensitive data from cyber threats.
- Global Market Expansion: The global military IoT market is experiencing rapid expansion, with defense organizations worldwide recognizing the strategic advantages of IoT technologies. This has led to increased investments in research and development, as well as partnerships with technology companies to develop cutting-edge solutions.
- Environmental Impact: IoT solutions in the military are also being used to monitor and reduce the environmental impact of defense operations. From optimizing fuel consumption to managing waste and resources more efficiently, IoT is helping the military become more environmentally responsible.
Market Vendors:-
The major companies functioning in the global military IoT market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), BAE Systems (UK), FreeWave Technologies, Inc. (US), and Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Forescout Technologies, Inc. (US), AT&T Inc. (US), Harris Corporation (US), IBM Corporation (US), Thales Group (France), SAP SE (Germany), FLIR Systems Inc. (US) are some of the major players in the global military IoT market. Some of the key developments are In November 2018, FLIR Systems Inc. launched FLIR TruWITNESS, a wearable sensor platform designed for city-level security and public safety operations.
