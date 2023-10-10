Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market Insights into the Market Set to Fly High in the Next Decade

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2031 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

What’s the extent of the Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market in terms of size?

Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market is valued approximately USD $$ million in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

What is the Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services?

The Airport Ground Handling Services deals with different services provided to facilitate an aircraft flight or aircraft ground repositioning, preparation for and upon conclusion of a flight. It includes both customer service and ramp service functions. Whereas, Cargo handling service deals with loading, unloading as well as transportation of cargo or goods. The growing Air Cargo traffic worldwide and rising air travel sector in post pandemic era as well as strategic initiatives from leading market players are factors that are accelerating the global market demand. For instance, according to Statista – In 2020, the global cargo airline industry was estimated at USD 110.8 billion, and it further increased to USD 123 billion in 2021. Furthermore, Strategic initiatives from leading market players such as collaborations would influence the growth of Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market.

For instance, in January 2022, New York, USA headquartered cargo airline Polar Air Cargo entered in a new long-term contract with USA based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) to expand its cargo handling in North America at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). Moreover, in June 2022, India based Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) entered in a partnership with USA based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS). BIAL awarded WFS, a 15-year license to operate its first cargo handing operation in India at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru (BLR Airport). Also, growing investment towards airport infrastructure in emerging economies and rising emergence of air freight shipping services are anticipated to act as a catalyzing factor for the market demand during the forecast period. However, limited useful life associated with cargo handling equipment and high initial capital requirement impede the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

Which regions are considered in the Global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market study?

The key regions considered for the global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing spending towards modernization of airports and presence of leading market players in the region. Whereas, Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit a significant growth rate over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as growing investment in aviation sector and increasing collaboration activities for cargo handling services, would create lucrative growth prospects for the global Airport Ground and Cargo Handling Services Market across the Asia Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

Dnata (The UAE)

Menzies Aviation (Scotland)

Celebi Ground Handling (Turkey)

Aviapartner Group (Belgium)

Swissport International AG (Switzerland)

Worldwide Flight Services (France)

Fraport AG (Germany)

Airport Associates (Iceland)

Qatar Aviation Services (Qatar)

AirPart GmbH (Germany)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services

Passenger Handling

Baggage handling

Cargo and Mail Handling

Aircraft Handling

Ramp Handling

Others

By Airport Type

Domestic

International

By Infrastructure Type

Greenfield Airport

Brownfield Airport

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

