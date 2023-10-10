Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market In-Depth Analysis of the Market Set to Fly High in Years to Come

Report Ocean recently published a thorough analysis of the Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market research report. The study evaluates factors, including COVID-19 impact, size, growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive environment, market shares, trends, and strategies. Additionally, it forecasts regional market growth and charts the market’s evolution over time.

Obtain a comprehensive report that includes a complete TOC and more than 200 tables, figures, and charts. – A thorough analysis of the pre-and post-COVID-19 market outbreak’s impact.

According to “our most recent research report on the Global Market is experiencing significant global growth. The research includes a prognosis for the year up to 2031 as well as an exhaustive analysis of the market’s current dimensions, developing trends, market share, and economic assessment.”

What’s the extent of the Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market in terms of size?

Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market is valued at approximately $$ in 2022 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $% over the forecast period 2023-2031.

What is the Urinary Tract Infection Testing?

Microbes are the primary cause of UTIs or urinary tract infections. Most of these organisms are bacteria. UTIs can also be brought on by viral and fungal infections, though. While UTIs can arise anywhere in the urinary tract, including the kidneys, uterus, bladder, and urethra, they typically affect the urethra and bladder. Due to factors like the rising disease burden, growing geriatric population, quick technological advancements, and high R&D investments by key players to introduce novel & innovative products, such as self-testing & rapid Point-of-Care (PoC) devices, the UTI testing market is experiencing growth. Urinary tract infections are a growing concern on a global scale. UTI affects one in five adult women at some point in their lives, according to studies. About 25 to 40 percent of American women between the ages of 20 and 40 have experienced a UTI. About 250,000 instances of pyelonephritis are recorded each year in the United States. It occurs in about 28/10,000 women between the ages of 18 and 19, and 7 percent of those instances necessitate hospitalisation.

The introduction of portable handheld equipment, as well as the availability of at-home sample collection kits and self-testing kits for UTI testing, are among the factors that are likely to increase adoption. Healthy.io Ltd., for example, launched a home test kit in the United Kingdom in May 2020. Furthermore, point-of-care testing for UTIs will be a key growth area, with companies expected to increase investments. Furthermore, researchers are developing technologically advanced products for disease diagnosis, which are expected to be commercialised in space in the coming years. Engineers at the University of Bath created a test for UTIs using a smartphone camera in January 2020. They claim that it can detect E.coli in a urine sample in less than 25 minutes. False results from UTI testing, on the other hand, may stifle space growth. According to a CUTIC study, one out of every five patients will receive a false-positive result from a rapid test or dipstick test.

Which regions are considered in the Global Urinary Tract Infection Testing Market study?

The key regions considered for the global Urinary Tract Infection Testing market study include Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. In terms of value, North America dominated the overall urinary tract infection market. This can be attributed to improved reimbursement facilities as well as an increase in the adoption of novel diagnostic products as a result of increased awareness. Furthermore, during the forecast period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to have the highest CAGR. The rapid growth can be attributed to rising disease incidence rates and a large geriatric population.

Major market players included in this report are:

QIAGEN

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Danaher Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Randox Laboratories Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

bioMerieux SA

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Urethritis

Cystitis

Pyelonephritis

By End-use:

General practitioners (GPs)

Urologists

Urogynecologists

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Hospital Emergency Departments

Urgent Care

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

