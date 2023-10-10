Taiwan tour group heads out of Israel via Jordan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A group of Taiwanese tourists visiting Israel boarded a bus to Jordan after complaints about their travel agency, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 10).

After Hamas launched massive attacks against Israel Saturday (Oct. 7), foreign tourists scrambled to leave the country, but flights were canceled as the government shut down its airspace.

Travelers with a 17-member tour group organized by YS Travel complained to the Taiwanese media about what they said was the company’s slow reaction to the crisis. In a response, the travel agency said the group was traveling by bus on its way to Jordan and would arrive in Taiwan on Thursday (Oct. 12), Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

When the conflict erupted, the group had been visiting the Dead Sea. After discussions with the guide, they decided to continue on their journey. However, they received the news that Cathay Pacific had canceled their flight out of Israel.

The group moved its hotel reservations from Bethlehem to Jerusalem, which was deemed safer. On Tuesday morning, they were informed that they could travel across the border to the Jordanian capital Amman, where they would take a flight to Dubai Wednesday, with connecting flights to Hong Kong and Taoyuan International Airport.

Another Taiwanese tour group already arrived home on Monday, while two more were expected back in Taiwan on Wednesday (Oct. 11), the report said.