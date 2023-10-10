Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Business

IMF cuts Taiwan 2023 GDP forecast to 0.8%

Inflation rate expected at 2.1%, lower than global average

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/10 19:53
The IMF cuts its GDP forecast for Taiwan in 2023 to 0.8%. 

The IMF cuts its GDP forecast for Taiwan in 2023 to 0.8%.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts Taiwan’s gross domestic product (GDP) will only grow by 0.8% in 2023, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 10).

In April, the global organization set its expectation for the country’s economic growth at 2.1%, the Liberty Times reported. The government originally hoped for a rate above 2% but think tanks adjusted their predictions lower as the year progressed, while the Central Bank came up with the figure of 1.46% last month.

The National Development Council (NDC) said that while 2023 so far had been dominated by uncertainty and by negative factors such as global inflation and wars, the fourth quarter was likely to see Taiwan’s exports return to normal growth levels. The high season for new electronic products was approaching, and businesses would be able to reduce inventories, according to the NDC.

For next year, the IMF expected the country’s GDP to expand by 3.0%, while inflation in 2023 remained lower than the international average of 6.9% at 2.1%. The Central Bank’s most recent statement put economic growth in 2024 at 3.08%.
International Monetary Fund
IMF
economic growth rate
GDP
GDP growth rate
National Development Council
NDC
inflation

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan hopes for improved economy in Q4
Taiwan hopes for improved economy in Q4
2023/09/27 19:55
Taiwan ranks No. 20 on IMD talent competitiveness list
Taiwan ranks No. 20 on IMD talent competitiveness list
2023/09/23 14:31
Taiwan Central Bank cuts 2023 GDP forecast to 1.46%
Taiwan Central Bank cuts 2023 GDP forecast to 1.46%
2023/09/21 17:36
Taiwan destroys 54 million imported eggs
Taiwan destroys 54 million imported eggs
2023/09/16 17:06
Taiwan presidential official visited Thailand
Taiwan presidential official visited Thailand
2023/09/16 15:39