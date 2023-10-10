Taiwan People’s Party proposes 3 debates with KMT ahead of opinion polls

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) proposes to hold three debates with the Kuomintang (KMT) before having opinion polls decide who should represent the opposition in the presidential elections, reports said Tuesday (Oct. 10).

The proposal was the latest move in efforts to have the “blue” KMT and the “white” TPP join forces in an attempt to defeat “green” Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Lai Ching-te (賴清德). Lai, the sitting vice president has maintained a strong lead in most opinion polls, leading TPP and KMT to believe they can only defeat him by nominating a joint candidate for the Jan. 13, 2024 elections.

Ko said Tuesday he would send his campaign chief, former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊), and his campaign office chair, Chou Yu-hsiu (周榆修), to discuss the organization of “two to three debates” about national policies and about the direction of the country, CNA reported. The whole process, including the opinion polls, should be completed by the end of October, the TPP said.

Earlier, KMT presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) said he was entrusting his top campaign official, King Pu-tsung (金溥聰), and KMT Secretary General Justin Huang (黃健庭) with managing contacts with the TPP.

At his news conference Tuesday, Ko accused the KMT of stalling cooperation efforts, while promising contacts with the other party would be open and transparent. He reportedly made no mention of independent Terry Gou (郭台銘), who said he had the more than 290,000 endorsements from the public necessary to feature on the ballot.