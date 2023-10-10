Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan's 7th annual Yushan Forum starts Oct 11

This year's forum is focuses on 'Starting a New Blueprint for Asia Development'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/10/10 16:33
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 ) speaking at 2022 Yushan Forum.

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文 ) speaking at 2022 Yushan Forum. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The seventh annual Yushan Forum, organized by the Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation, is set to kick off on Wednesday (Oct. 11) at the Taipei Grand Hyatt Hotel.

This year’s forum is themed "Start a New Blueprint for Asia Development” and includes academics, experts, and opinion leaders from like-minded nations and partner countries of Taiwan's New Southbound Policy (NSP), per a foreign ministry statement. They will discuss the links and cooperative development of the NSP and other countries' Indo-Pacific policies.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) is expected to deliver the opening speech on Wednesday, while Vice President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) will speak at the Asia Forward Roundtable Dialogue on Oct. 12. Other important foreign dignitaries include President of Nauru Russ Joseph Kun, former Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Kelly Craft, and Japan-ROC Diet Members' Consultative Council Chair Furuya Keiji, among others.

Taiwan has been hosting the Yushan Forum since its inception in 2017. This regional dialogue platform spotlights Taiwan's characteristics and has become an important window for various countries to learn about the results of Taiwan's implementation of its New Southbound Policy, the foreign ministry said.

“Taiwan will continue to use diverse channels to strengthen the Yushan Forum and deepen cooperation between Taiwan's NSP and other nations’ Indo-Pacific strategies,” the ministry added.

The NSP was established in 2016 during Tsai’s first term in order to reduce the economy’s dependence on China and foster closer economic, cultural, and educational ties with 18 countries in the region.

Last month, Vice Minister of Economic Affairs Chen Chern-chyi (陳正祺) lauded the policy’s fruitful results in foreign trade and investment relations. In 2022, trade reached US$180.3 billion (NT$5.75 trillion), with Taiwan’s exports to the 18 countries totaling US$96.9 billion, Chen said.

Both figures were all-time highs, he pointed out. Investments by Taiwanese businesses in NSP countries surged by 120% since 2016, he added.
Yushan Forum
Taiwan Asia Exchange Foundation
MOFA
New Southbound Policy

RELATED ARTICLES

No reports of Taiwanese victims following Afghanistan earthquake: Foreign ministry
No reports of Taiwanese victims following Afghanistan earthquake: Foreign ministry
2023/10/08 16:48
Nauru president coming to Taiwan for National Day celebration
Nauru president coming to Taiwan for National Day celebration
2023/10/06 11:35
Taiwan official calls AI-generated disinformation threat to diplomacy
Taiwan official calls AI-generated disinformation threat to diplomacy
2023/10/04 15:30
Taiwan envoy proposes enhanced cooperation with Italy
Taiwan envoy proposes enhanced cooperation with Italy
2023/10/04 10:49
Former Australian PM to attend Taiwan's Yushan Forum
Former Australian PM to attend Taiwan's Yushan Forum
2023/10/02 09:47