23 babies born in Taoyuan City on Taiwan National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A total of 23 "National Day” babies were born in Taoyuan City, including 8 boys and 15 girls as of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday (Oct. 10), per Liberty Times.

There is a chance that more National Day babies will be born, as there are still a few expectant mothers in various hospitals in Taoyuan City. A sort of baby boom is occurring as the city has pledged a cash payment of NT$10,000 (USD$310) for every newborn, along with post-partum counseling support and other childcare policies.

Taoyuan City Mayor Chang San-cheng (張善政) along with other city officials visited Bingkun Women’s and Children’s Hospital to congratulate the parents of newborns on National Day. There were a total of 22 births at this hospital on Tuesday, the first occurring at 2 a.m. Monday (Oct.10).

Chang said that the arrival of each new life is full of expectations and joy for parents. Chang was also proud of the fact that from 2020 to 2022, Taoyuan City had 59,859 new births, for an average of 19,953 births per year, making it tops in birth rate amongst six municipalities.

"We have good policies that provide continuous care before pregnancy, during pregnancy, and postpartum. This includes subsidized services for amniocentesis, screening for Down's syndrome, and traditional Chinese medicine,” said Taoyuan City Government’s Department of Public Health Director Liu Yi-lian (劉宜亷).

Liu said that many mothers may experience postpartum symptoms associated with hormonal changes, the pain of the birthing process, and physical fatigue. New mothers registered in Taoyuan City are entitled to special postpartum services six months after giving birth.

And from April 17 of this year, the city will provide a subsidy for women aged 25–40 in Taoyuan City to freeze their eggs. Furthermore, pre-pregnancy health examinations and Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) assisted pregnancy are supported by Taoyuan City.