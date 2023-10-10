Enterprise Payment Software Market Size, with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2031

The “Enterprise Payment Software Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global enterprise payment software market size was US$ 588.2 million in 2021. The global enterprise payment software market is forecast to grow to US$ 1221.4 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Enterprise Payment Software corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Enterprise Payment Software industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Enterprise payment software is helpful in many ways for large and multinational companies. It helps companies facilitate and optimize payments processing and enhance the efficiency of their payment activities. The use of enterprise payment software help reduces errors, prevent fraud, transfer funds efficiently, and automate the processing of large numbers of transactions. Such benefits will drive the enterprise payment software market forward in the coming years.

The trending growth of big data analytics and cloud computing will contribute to the growth of the enterprise payment software market. In addition, the presence of user-friendly, simplified, and secured payment systems will propel the enterprise payment software forward during the forecast period.

The growing number of technological advancements will surge the growth of the enterprise payment software market during the study period. For instance, Appetize unveiled Appetize Payments solution in May 2021. It is an all-in-one solution that incorporates payment processing services with Appetize’s excellent cloud software. In addition, Fuiou Pay (Fuiou) introduced a B2B global payment solution in July 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global enterprise payment software market. Due to the wake of the pandemic, the demand for no-contact payment and online payments increased steeply. Companies began adopting virtual methods to operate and share data. Thus, the pandemic influenced the demand for enterprise payment software.

Moreover, the demand for advanced solutions increased rapidly due to the pandemic. Thus, it offered ample growth opportunities for the market players. For instance, Payoneer and Fintech Unicorn made headlines in December 2020, as the company announced the availability of its new payment orchestration platform for eCommerce merchants across Asia-Pacific. This platform aims to help companies accept international payments through multiple providers.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the enterprise payment software market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the contribution of the United States and Canada. The presence of prominent industry players, such as Bottomline Technologies Inc., Aliant Payment Systems Inc., etc., will contribute to the growth of the market. In addition, growing digital infrastructure and demand for robust digital technologies will contribute to the growth of the enterprise payment software market.

Competitors in the Market

Sage Payment Solutions Inc.

Tipalti Solutions Ltd.

Bottomline Technologies Inc.

Nvoicepay Inc.

Aliant Payment Systems Inc.

Bill.com Inc.

CANOPUS Money Transfer

ConnectPay LLC

CSI Paysystems

Global Payments Inc

MineralTree Inc.

Payline Data Services LLC.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Enterprise Payment Software industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Enterprise Payment Software output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Enterprise Payment Software output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Enterprise Payment Software products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Enterprise Payment Software market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global enterprise payment software market segmentation focuses on Component, Deployment, End-Use, and Region.

By Component

Software

Services

By Deployment Mode

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By End-Use Industry

Retail

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

