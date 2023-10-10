Blockchain Identity Management Market Size, Share, Regional Growth Analysis Research Report by 2031

The “Blockchain Identity Management Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global blockchain identity management market size was US$ 71.1 million in 2021. The global blockchain identity management market is forecast to grow to US$ 11211.60 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 75.20% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Blockchain Identity Management corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Blockchain Identity Management industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors influencing the Market

The blockchain identity management market is forecast to witness robust growth due to the growing significance of identity verification during the authentication process. In addition, blockchain identity solutions become challenging due to risks like identity theft, username and password combinations, know your customer (KYC) onboarding, and lack of control. Blockchain identity management can play a potential role in overcoming these challenges, which will accelerate the growth of the global blockchain identity management market.

The growing advancements in technology are also boosting cybersecurity threats. As a result, it surges the demand for effective and reliable assistance like blockchain identity management, which will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The exponential growth of the e-commerce, baking, and finance sector will contribute to the growth of the blockchain identity management market during the study period. In addition, initiatives from the government bodies to promote the use of advanced technologies will benefit the global blockchain identity management market.

The lack of knowledge related to blockchain technology may limit the growth of the market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global blockchain identity management market gained rapid traction during the COVID-19 pandemic. The main factors were the booming remote working culture and rising demand for safety solutions. Due to the pandemic, the majority of the offices began operating remotely. Thus, it became essential to adopt blockchain identity management solutions to ensure identity protection and authentication. Furthermore, the sudden expansion of e-commerce and terrific boom in digital currency has further surged the demand for the global blockchain identity management market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global blockchain identity management market in terms of revenue. Asia-pacific is forecast to emerge as the second-largest blockchain identity management market during the study period. The growth of these markets is attributed to the presence of prominent market players like IBM, Civic Technologies, etc. In addition, growing concerns related to data security and management will escalate the growth of the blockchain identity management market.

Competitors in the Market

IBM

AWS

Civic Technologies

Bitfury

Evernym

Netki

ShoCard

UniquID

Microsoft

Bitnation

Nodalblock

EdgeSecure

Blockverify

Peer Ledger

Cambridge Blockchain

Neuroware

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Blockchain Identity Management industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Blockchain Identity Management output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Blockchain Identity Management output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Blockchain Identity Management products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Blockchain Identity Management market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global blockchain identity management market segmentation focuses on Provider, Type, and Region.

Based on Provider

Application Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure Providers

Based on Type

BFSI

Government

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Telecom and IT

Retail and e-Commerce

Transport and Logistics

Real Estate

Media and Entertainment

Travel and Hospitality

Others (Automotive, Education, and Energy & Utilities)

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Blockchain Identity Management industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Blockchain Identity Management market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Blockchain Identity Management market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

