E-Prescribing Market Size, 2023 by Revenue, Growth, Demand, Global Analysis During the Forecast to 2031

The “E-Prescribing Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global e-prescribing market size was US$ 1.45 billion in 2021. The global e-prescribing market is forecast to grow to US$ 7.64 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.4% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Request To Download Free Sample of This Strategic Report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol256

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent E-Prescribing corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The E-Prescribing industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

E-prescribing is an efficient method of keeping patient medical reports safe. In addition, it eliminates the risk associated with misplaced written prescriptions. As a result of such benefits, the global e-prescribing market will grow at an unexpected growth rate.

E-prescribing methods allow healthcare professionals and patients to efficiently share the data, including receipts, prescription orders, etc. Thus, it will fuel the growth of the global e-prescribing market.

The rising penetration of web & cloud-based segments across the healthcare sector is forecast to propel the e-prescribing market forward. In addition, the growing deployment of electronic healthcare record (EHR) solutions will accelerate the growth of the e-prescribing market during the study period.

The high cost associated with e-prescribing applications and software may limit the growth of the market. On the contrary, growing technological advancements, acquisitions, and partnerships will benefit the e-prescribing market throughout the forecast period. For instance, DrFirst (US) inked a partnership with ID.me (US) in April 2020. This partnership intends to help users perform their identity verification within seconds via the company’s e-prescribe app.

Get a Free Sample PDF copy of the report @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol256

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial positive impact on the global e-prescribing market. Due to the pandemic, the demand for no-contact methods increased at a rapid pace. Healthcare professionals began adopting EHR and other electronic solutions in order to cater to the public demands. In addition, the shortage of workforce and high risk of virus transmission through traditional methods surged the demand for e-prescribing solutions. All of these factors are significantly contributing to the growth of the e-prescribing market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to hold the highest market share in the global e-prescribing market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of initiatives from government bodies to help the population with their medical needs.

Europe is forecast to emerge as the second-largest e-prescribing market, majorly due to the strict regulatory policies intending to eliminate medical errors.

Competitors in the Market

Allscripts Healthcare Solution Inc.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare

DrFirst.com, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Epic Systems Corporation

Practice Fusion, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare

RelayHealth

Henry Schein, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc.

Surescripts-RxHub

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the E-Prescribing industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global E-Prescribing output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

Download Sample Report, SPECIAL OFFER (Avail an Up-to 30% discount on this report ) @-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol256

The outlook for global E-Prescribing output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of E-Prescribing products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific E-Prescribing market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global e-prescribing market segmentation focuses on Delivery, Product & Services, End-User, and Region.

Based on the delivery mode, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Web & Cloud-based

On-Premise

Based on the product & services, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Solutions

Integrated solutions standalone solutions

Services

Support & maintenance services implementation services

Network services

Training and education services

Based on end-user, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

Hospitals

Office-based Physicians

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Based on region, the e-prescribing market has been segmented into –

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Get The Insights You Need By Customizing Your Report To Fit Your Unique Needs And Goals:-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol256

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global E-Prescribing industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global E-Prescribing market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global E-Prescribing market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

Access Full Report Description, TOC, Table of Figure, Chart, etc.-https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=Pol256

About Report Ocean:

Report Ocean is a renowned provider of market research reports, offering high-quality insights to clients in various industries. Their goal is to assist clients in achieving their top line and bottom line objectives, thereby enhancing their market share in today’s competitive environment. As a trusted source for innovative market research reports, Report Ocean serves as a comprehensive solution for individuals, organizations, and industries seeking valuable market intelligence.

Contact Information:

Email:sales@reportocean.com

Address: 500 N Michigan Ave, Suite 600, Chicago, Illinois 60611, United States

Telephone: +1 888 212 3539 (US – Toll-Free)

For more information and to explore their offerings, visit their website at:https://www.reportocean.com/