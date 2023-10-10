Ambulatory EHR Market Size, Growth, Top Key Player, Key Segments, Current Trends and Future Prospect to 2031

The “Ambulatory EHR Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global ambulatory EHR market size was US$ 5.8 billion in 2021. The global ambulatory EHR market is forecast to grow to US$ 8.4 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Ambulatory EHR corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Ambulatory EHR industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

Ambulatory EHR makes it easier for physicians to track a patient’s medical records anytime. In addition, it also collects detailed data related to patients’ past medical records and specific information about each patient. Such benefits will surge the demand for ambulatory EHR in the coming years.

The growing deployment of cloud-based solutions and growing digitalization in the healthcare sector will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing geriatric population will offer ample growth opportunities for the ambulatory EHR market. In addition, significant support by government bodies to boost digitization and virtualization will drive the ambulatory EHR market forward.

The high cost of deployment may restrict the growth of the ambulatory EHR market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the ambulatory EHR market. It is due to the growth in the number of research and development activities. In addition, the sudden burden on the healthcare bodies forced them to adopt automated solutions. Thus, the demand for ambulatory EHR solutions increased steeply.

During the initial phase of the pandemic, the market witnessed various supply chain disruptions due to lockdowns and other factors. However, the industry began to recover at a similar pace after the first half.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the ambulatory EHR market, owing to the growing penetration of advanced technologies and support by government bodies. In addition, the region is home to various ambulatory EHR industry players, such as Cerner Corporation, Modernizing Medicine, Inc., etc. As a result, it will contribute to the growth of the ambulatory EHR market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific ambulatory EHR market is forecast to grow at a significant CAGR, owing to the growing number of government policies, increasing healthcare expenditure, and rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Competitors in the Market

Epic Systems Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Computer Program and Systems, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems

E-ClinicalWorks

Athenahealth, Inc.

Modernizing Medicine, Inc.

Medical Transcription Billing Corporation

Amazing Charts LLC

Greenway Health

EMDs, Inc.

NetSmart Technologies

CureMD

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Ambulatory EHR industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Ambulatory EHR output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Ambulatory EHR output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Ambulatory EHR products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Ambulatory EHR market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global ambulatory EHR market segmentation focuses on Delivery, Practice, Application, End-User, and Region.

Based on the delivery mode, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

Cloud-based Solutions

On-Premise Solutions

Based on the practice size, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into –

Large Practices

Medium-sized Practices

Small Practices

Based on application, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

Practice Management

Patient Management

E-prescribing

Referral Management

Population Health Management

Based on end-user, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

Hospitals-owned Ambulatory Centers

Independent Ambulatory Centers

Based on region, the Ambulatory EHR Market has been segmented into-

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

