Data Loss Prevention Market Size, 2023 Industry Share, Growth, Trends, Segments and Forecast to 2031

The "Data Loss Prevention Market 2023" research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global data loss prevention market was US$ 3.1 billion in 2021. The global data loss prevention market is forecast to grow to US$ 18.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.10% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Data Loss Prevention corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Data Loss Prevention industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The growing demand to comply with regulatory requirements and data saved on the public and private cloud has been driving the demand for data loss prevention across the globe. For instance, Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX), Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) are all the regulatory compliance, which are forecast to fuel the growth of the global data loss prevention market.

The growing use of the internet, cloud storage, and the availability of massive data will drive the data loss prevention market forward. In addition, the growing cases of data theft will drive the market forward.

The growing deployment of IoT devices across various industrial verticals, including healthcare, industrial, automotive, BFSI, retail, and consumer electronics, will surge the growth of the global data loss prevention market.

The growing number of launches and investments in the industry will surge the growth of the data loss prevention market during the study period. For instance, Deloitte Cyber and Forcepoint introduced Data Loss Prevention-as-a-Service in May 2021with the aim to offer fast, cost-effective capability for data loss prevention. Moreover, Trend Micro Inc. inked a pact with Microsoft in July 2021.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic surged the demand for the data loss prevention market. During the pandemic, governments of various countries imposed strict lockdown. Thus, offices switched from offline work to online mode, which increased the probability of threats. Thus, the demand for data loss prevention solutions surged unexpectedly. Furthermore, key strategies by the market players, such as new product launches, collaborations, and acquisitions, surged the growth of the global data loss prevention market.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the global data loss prevention market in terms of revenue. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing deployment of advanced technology and cloud-based platforms. In addition, the rising number of threats and availability of massive data will contribute to the growth of the market in the coming years.

The Asia-Pacific data loss prevention market is forecast to grow at a significant growth rate due to the surging cases of data threats and growing automation across various industrial verticals.

Competitors in the Market

Broadcom, Inc.

Thales Group

Symantec

Digital Guardian

Cisco Systems, Inc.

GTB Technologies, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

CA Technologies

Trustwave

Code Green Network

Zecurion

RSA

Websense

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Data Loss Prevention industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Data Loss Prevention output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Data Loss Prevention output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Data Loss Prevention products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Data Loss Prevention market segments.

Market Segmentation

Based on Solution Type

Network DLP

Endpoint DLP

Storage/Data Center DLP

Based on Deployment Type

On-Premise

Cloud DLP

Based on Application

Encryption

Centralized Management

Policy, Standards & Procedures

Web & Email Protection

Cloud Storage

Incident Response & Workflow Management

Based on End-User

Aerospace

Government (Excluding Defense) and Public Utilities

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecomm and IT

Automotive

Retail & Logistics

Oil & Gas

Robotics

Others

Based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Provides an overview of the global Data Loss Prevention industry.

Chapter 3: Explores market dynamics.

Chapter 4: Profiles top industry companies.

Chapter 5: Analyzes global market competition among players.

Chapter 6: Examines the market’s size across regions.

Chapter 7: Focuses on market segments by application.

Chapter 8: Dives into industry segments by type.

Chapter 9: Covers the market chain, sourcing strategies, and downstream buyers.

Chapter 10: Discusses strategies and key policies of distributors, suppliers, and traders.

Chapter 11: Analyzes key marketing strategies employed by market vendors.

Chapter 12: Examines factors affecting market dynamics.

Chapter 13: Forecasts the global Data Loss Prevention market size for 2023-2031 and beyond.

The report aims to answer key questions in market research and analysis, such as:

What is the current market size, both in terms of value and volume?

What has been the historical growth rate, and what are the projected future growth rates?

Who are the major players, and what is their market share?

What are the prevailing market trends and dynamics?

What are the primary drivers of market growth?

What challenges and barriers do market participants face?

What emerging opportunities exist within the market?

How does the competitive landscape look?

What are consumer preferences, behaviors, and purchasing patterns?

How are different market segments performing?

What pricing trends and strategies are observed?

What are the distribution channels and their effectiveness?

Are there any regulatory and legal factors impacting the market?

The report provides a comprehensive and in-depth analysis of the global Data Loss Prevention market, equipping stakeholders with valuable insights to make informed decisions in this dynamic industry.

