Blockchain in Healthcare Market Size, with Industry Share, Growth, Trends Analysis by 2031

The “Blockchain in Healthcare Market 2023“ research report provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive market landscape, focusing on key metrics such as production volume, profits, and sales. Additionally, the report delves into the intricacies of the supply chain analysis of leading industry players.

The global blockchain in healthcare market size was US$ 494.0 million in 2021. The global blockchain in healthcare market is forecast to grow to US$ 4,661.9 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 35.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

The success of the global market is poised to drive innovative corporate objectives and competitive advantages. The report offers a panoramic view of the business environment, product specifications, and applications, offering valuable insights into the field. Furthermore, it scrutinizes the contributions of each region and market participant to the industry, shedding light on import/export statistics, consumer demand, manufacturing capacity, and pricing dynamics.

In a notable development, many prominent Blockchain in Healthcare corporations appear to be inadvertently hastening their own decline by pursuing consolidation strategies aimed at enhancing profitability and reducing costs. The Blockchain in Healthcare industry seems to have shifted its focus away from pioneering new concepts and products. Instead, it has embraced incremental innovation within its existing product portfolios, with most innovation efforts aimed at sustaining or marginally expanding current business operations. Furthermore, the industry is exploring alternative feedstock and power sources such as Biogas, hydrogen, and electric heating, potentially replacing natural gas.

Factors Influencing the Market

The healthcare industry is witnessing rapid growth all across the globe. In addition, governments are also promoting the adoption of advanced technology in order to enhance healthcare infrastructure. Thus, this factor will drive the blockchain in healthcare market forward.

Blockchain technology plays an important role in proving the transactions on the network. Healthcare and pharmaceuticals industries witness various challenges related to drug counterfeiting and the use of ingredients and dosages. The adoption of blockchain technology boosts the security system and eliminates the chances of change in data. Thus, the global blockchain in healthcare market will grow at a substantial growth rate.

Increasing healthcare expenditure globally and growing consumer spending on healthcare will contribute to the growth of the global blockchain in healthcare market. Furthermore, the growing number of initiatives from government bodies and escalating funding and capital investments by private organizations will accelerate the growth of the blockchain in healthcare market during the study period.

The lack of knowledge related to the potential advantages of blockchain technology may limit the growth of the blockchain in healthcare market.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic positively influenced the global blockchain in healthcare market. Due to the pandemic, government bodies increased the healthcare expenditure and introduced various favorable initiatives. In addition, companies also began introducing advanced solutions based on blockchain technologies in order to help healthcare professionals. Blockchain in healthcare emerged as a crucial technology to build an efficient healthcare business model. For pharmaceutical industries, it was essential to maintain accuracy and trust. Thus, the demand for blockchain in healthcare increased to perform clinical trials, R&D, etc.

Regional Analysis

North America is forecast to dominate the blockchain in healthcare market. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing implementation of advanced technology. In addition, the strict adherence to regulatory acts will contribute to the growth of the market.

The Asia-Pacific blockchain in healthcare market is forecast to register a significant growth rate due to the growing incidences of fraudulent billings and data breaches. In addition, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing demand for efficient healthcare services will benefit the regional blockchain in healthcare market.

Competitors in the Market

IBM

Guardtime

Microsoft

PokitDok

iSolve

Gem Health

Hashed Health

Chronicles

Factom

SimplyVital Health

FarmaTrust

Blockpharma

Patientory

Nebula Genomics

Embleema

Other Prominent Players

As of the conclusion of 2022, the Blockchain in Healthcare industry experienced growth in its workforce. In January, employment levels in the sector surpassed pre-COVID levels, with payrolls expanding by more than 15,000 people throughout 2022. The global Blockchain in Healthcare output registered a 5.2% increase in 2021, driven by the global economic upswing and surging demand for commodities. However, in 2022, global industrial production declined following the 2021 boom, influenced by changes in consumer spending patterns and substantial fiscal stimulus measures.

The outlook for global Blockchain in Healthcare output in 2023 indicates a projected growth rate of 2.9%. This growth is expected as production in Western Europe gradually regains momentum from its recent lows, and the Asia/Pacific region’s production recovers. Notably, China maintains its position as the world’s largest producer and consumer of Blockchain in Healthcare products, accounting for nearly 45% of the global market. Since 2010, China’s market share has experienced consistent year-over-year growth, significantly contributing to the nation’s GDP. China also leads in exports of various products within the industry, including silicon, PVC, and specific Blockchain in Healthcare market segments.

Market Segmentation

The global blockchain in healthcare market segmentation focuses on Application, End-User, and Region.

The Blockchain in Healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of application–

Supply Chain Management

Clinical Data Exchange & Interoperability

Claims Adjudication & Billing management

Others

The blockchain in healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of the end-user–

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Players

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

The blockchain in healthcare market has been segmented on the basis of the region–

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

