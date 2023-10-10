Taiwan national scenic areas win 6 Green Destinations story awards

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Six national scenic areas have received international awards at the Global Green Destinations Day Conference in Estonia, the Tourism Bureau said Tuesday (Oct. 10).

The number amounted to the strongest performance for Taiwan in eight years, per CNA. The awards for the Green Destinations Top 100 Stories were handed out at a ceremony Monday (Oct. 9) in Tallinn.

The winning stories from Taiwan focused on the stone weirs of Penghu County, Indigenous culture at Sun Moon Lake, and a music performance on the coast of Taitung County. Stories related to recycling on the northeast coast, the emergence of wetlands in the southwest after typhoons, and sustainable paths to Alabao Bay in Keelung City also featured on the winners’ list.

The awards would encourage the country to continue focusing on the sustainable development of travel and tourism while seeking international exposure, said Chou Yung-hui (周永暉), the director-general of Taiwan’s Tourism Administration.