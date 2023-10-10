Navigating the Growth Tide: Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Market Set to Reach USD 510.1 Million by 2030

Introduction

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market embarked on a journey of growth, with a valuation of USD 322.1 million in 2021, and is anticipated to reach a robust milestone of USD 510.1 million by 2030. This flourishing market is expected to maintain a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.2% from 2022 to 2030. The key driving factors behind this expansion are the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, including cancer.

Key Market Players

Leading contributors to the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market include:

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

GE Healthcare

Sartorius AG

Tosoh Bioscience GmbH

Sepax Technologies, Inc.

Others

Market Segmentation

The global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is segmented based on vital criteria:

By Product and Services

Resins

Columns

Buffers

Other Products

Services

By Sample

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Other Samples

Driving Factors

Several factors are propelling the growth of the hydrophobic interaction chromatography market:

Growing Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies: The market is experiencing increased demand for monoclonal antibodies used in the diagnosis and treatment of infectious diseases, particularly cancer.

Regional Insights

The demand for hydrophobic interaction chromatography solutions is observed across regions globally:

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America is a significant market for hydrophobic interaction chromatography, driven by the continuous development of biopharmaceuticals and increased research activities.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe’s hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is characterized by a growing focus on drug discovery and development.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: Asia Pacific holds substantial growth potential due to a rising biopharmaceutical industry and increasing investment in research and development.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America’s market is influenced by the expanding pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: The market in the Middle East and Africa is driven by a growing emphasis on healthcare infrastructure development.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2020

2017, 2020 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

In conclusion, the global hydrophobic interaction chromatography market is poised for remarkable growth, driven by the increasing demand for monoclonal antibodies in disease diagnosis and treatment. As biopharmaceutical research and development continue to expand, the market is set to achieve a significant valuation of USD 510.1 million by 2030, providing lucrative opportunities for market players and stakeholders in the years ahead.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

