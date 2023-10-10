Illuminating Growth Trajectory: Global Self-Adhesive Labels Market Set to Reach USD 71.0 Billion by 2030

Introduction

The global self-adhesive labels market is experiencing robust growth, with a valuation of USD 48.1 billion in 2021 and a projected value of USD 71.0 billion by 2030. This impressive growth is attributed to a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.9% during the forecast period of 2022-2030. The proliferation of e-commerce has invigorated the packaging sector, driving the utilization of self-adhesive labels. E-commerce, with its numerous advantages, has garnered significant attention in the market.

Key Market Players

Major contributors to the global self-adhesive labels market include:

CCL Industries

Terragene

Avery Dennison

UPM-Kymmene

Label Craft

Coveris Holdings S.A.

Torraspapel Adestor (Part of Lecta Group)

Muroll

Lintec

Multi-Color Corporation

Americk Packaging Group

BSP Labels

Inland Label and Marketing Services

C S Labels

Fuji Seal International

Secura Labels

Hansol Paper

Etiquette Labels

Reflex Labels

SVS Spol S RO

Market Segmentation

The global self-adhesive labels market is categorized based on various attributes:

By Composition

Face-stock or Face Material

Adhesive

Release Liner or Backing

By Type

Release Liner

Linerless

By Printing Technology

Flexography

Gravure

Digital Printing

Screen Printing

Lithography

Offset

Letterpress

By Nature

Permanent

Removable

Repositionable

By Application

Food & Beverages

Home & Personal Care

Pharmaceutical

Retail

Consumer Durables

Others

Driving Factors

Several factors are propelling the growth of the self-adhesive labels market:

E-commerce Growth: The expansion of e-commerce has amplified the demand for efficient packaging solutions, where self-adhesive labels play a pivotal role.

Regional Insights

The demand for self-adhesive labels is prevalent across various regions worldwide:

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America boasts a significant share of the self-adhesive labels market, driven by the robust e-commerce landscape and consumer preferences.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe showcases a growing adoption of self-adhesive labels, particularly in the retail and consumer durables sectors.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: The Asia Pacific region offers substantial growth opportunities with the surge in e-commerce and packaging requirements.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America’s market is influenced by changing consumer trends and the expansion of the food and beverage industry.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: The Middle East and Africa region are witnessing increased demand for self-adhesive labels due to rising consumer awareness and retail growth.

Historical Data and Forecast

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

In conclusion, the global self-adhesive labels market is on an upward trajectory, driven by the flourishing e-commerce sector and the need for efficient packaging solutions. As e-commerce continues to expand and consumer preferences evolve, the market is projected to reach a significant valuation of USD 71.0 billion by 2030. This presents promising opportunities for market players and stakeholders in the ever-dynamic packaging and labeling landscape.

