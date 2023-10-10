Mortuary Equipment Market Massive Revenues Expected as Market Size Gains Traction

Report Ocean, a renowned market research firm that analyzes markets in over 150 countries and publishes 100,000+ reports annually, has provided a comprehensive research report and top strategies for The Mortuary Equipment Market. This report has been prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals to ensure the use of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast accuracy. To predict market growth, experts employ various methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also examines relevant policies and regulations implemented by the industry. It delves into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends in the Mortuary Equipment Market sector.
Global Mortuary Equipment Market: Information by Product Type (Refrigeration Units, Autopsy Platforms, Dissection Tables, Cadaver Lifts & Trolleys, Embalming Workstations and others), End User (Hospitals, Academic Institutes and Research Organizations, Forensic Laboratories and others) and Region – Forecast till 2024
The Global Mortuary Equipment Market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.48% to attain USD 1,282.81 Million by the year 2024. Automated mortuary equipment can make mortuary operations convenient by organizing the whole process well. For instance, in November 2017, Mopec, Inc. introduced a new cadaver lift series that has a flexible design and performance.
Market Overview
The mortuary equipment market has experienced significant growth and transformation in recent years, driven by several key factors. One of the primary drivers is the increasing global mortality rate, especially with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has led to a surge in demand for mortuary equipment. This demand has necessitated advancements in equipment to handle a higher volume of deceased individuals efficiently and with greater dignity.
In addition to increased demand, technological advancements have played a pivotal role in shaping the mortuary equipment industry. Automation and digitalization have enabled the development of more efficient and sophisticated equipment, including advanced refrigeration systems, autopsy tables, and body storage solutions. These innovations have not only improved the workflow within mortuaries but also enhanced the overall preservation of bodies.
Furthermore, there is a growing awareness of the importance of environmentally sustainable practices in the mortuary industry. This has led to the development and adoption of eco-friendly mortuary equipment, such as energy-efficient refrigeration units and biodegradable body bags. These sustainable solutions are gaining traction as the industry seeks to minimize its environmental footprint.
Overall, the mortuary equipment market is witnessing a combination of increased demand due to global demographic trends, technological advancements, and a shift towards sustainability. These key highlights are indicative of the industry’s ongoing evolution and its commitment to meeting the changing needs of society while upholding the highest standards of care and dignity for the deceased.
Market Vendors:-
The major companies functioning in the global mortuary equipment market are concentrating on firming their global ways by entering into untouched markets. The projected onlookers in the global mortuary equipment market are Research institutes, Hospitals and clinics, Academic institutes, Hospitals and Medical devices companies. Companies like Funeralia GmbH (Germany), Flexmort (UK) and others. Mortech Manufacturing Company Inc. (US), Mopec Inc. (US), Ferno-Washington Inc. (US), Barber of Sheffield (UK), EIHF LEEC Limited (UK), KUGEL Medical GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), SM Scientific Instruments Pvt. Ltd (India), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), HYGECO (France) and Isofroid (France) are some of the prominent players in the global mortuary equipment market.
