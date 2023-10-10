Unveiling Growth Prospects: The Global Chelating Agents Market

The global chelating agents market demonstrated significant growth, with a valuation of USD 1701.01 million in 2021. Projections indicate that it will continue its upward trajectory, reaching an estimated value of USD 2450.5 million by 2030. This growth is attributed to various factors, including accelerating industrialization and heightened demand across diverse end industries such as textiles, detergents, pulp and paper, food and beverage, and water treatment.

Leading Market Players

Key players contributing to the global chelating agents market include:

Nouryon (The Netherlands)

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan)

Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Centro Chino (China)

Tosoh Corporation (Japan)

Kemira Oyj (Finland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Lanxess AG (Germany)

DowDuPont (US)

Market Segmentation

The global chelating agents market is segmented based on several key criteria:

By Type

Non-biodegradable Chelating Agents

Biodegradable Chelating Agents

By Application

Pulp & Paper

Cleaning

Water Treatment

Agrochemicals

Personal Care

Others

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are fueling the growth of the global chelating agents market:

Accelerated Industrialization: The ongoing process of industrialization is driving demand for chelating agents in various industrial applications.

Regional Insights

The demand for chelating agents is distributed across different regions worldwide:

North America

U.S., Canada, Mexico: North America exhibits significant demand for chelating agents, particularly in industries such as water treatment and cleaning.

Europe

UK, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, ROE: Europe showcases a robust presence in the chelating agents market, with applications spanning multiple sectors.

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia: Asia Pacific is witnessing growing adoption of chelating agents, especially in agrochemicals and personal care industries.

South America

Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America: South America recognizes the importance of chelating agents, particularly in the pulp and paper sector.

Middle East & Africa

UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of MEA: The Middle East and Africa are increasingly utilizing chelating agents, notably in water treatment and agrochemicals.

Historical Data and Forecast

Historical years: 2017, 2020

2017, 2020 Base year: 2021

2021 Forecast period: 2022 to 2030

Target Audience

The global chelating agents market offers opportunities for a diverse range of stakeholders, including:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Enterprises of all sizes

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

In conclusion, the global chelating agents market is set for continued growth, driven by industrialization and demand across multiple industries. It is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 2450.5 million by 2030, underlining promising prospects for market players and stakeholders in the chelating agents sector. This growth contributes to advancements across various industries, shaping a sustainable and dynamic future.

Table of Content:

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Competition Landscape by Key Players

Data Segments

North America Market Analysis

Europe Market Analysis

Asia-Pacific Market Analysis

Latin America Market Analysis

Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

Key Players Profiles Market Analysis

Analysts Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Key Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Strategic Direction: This research report provides insightful analysis and strategic advice for senior executives, decision-makers, professionals, sales managers, and other market stakeholders working in this space. It aids in decision-making and offers strategic recommendations for product advancements.

Comprehensive Analysis: Both economic and non-economic aspects are taken into account in the report’s thorough qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. For a complete knowledge of market dynamics, it contains a segment breakdown with market evaluations expressed in terms of value (USD Billion) for each segment.

Growth Opportunities: The research highlights the geographies and market categories predicted to expand at the highest rates, potentially positioning them to dominate their respective markets. It offers a thorough examination of consumption trends in various geographic areas and highlights the variables affecting regional market trends.

Competitive Landscape: The competitive landscape section lists the top market rivals and discusses current business expansions, collaborations, product launches, and acquisitions. This data makes it easier to evaluate significant players’ market positions.

Detailed Company Profiles: These include their company description, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, providing a thorough picture of the major market participants. Stakeholders are able to assess the advantages and disadvantages of the leading market players due to these profiles.

Future Market Outlook: The study presents recent trends, growth prospects, drivers, challenges, and restraints in both emerging and developed regions. It also includes current and future market outlooks. It gives stakeholders knowledge of potential industry trends and aids in their prediction of upcoming market dynamics.

Industry Analysis: Using Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, the research provides a comprehensive analysis of the industry, looking at factors such as the bargaining power of customers and suppliers, rivalry among businesses, the threat of alternative products, and the threat of new entrants. This research helps to comprehend how fiercely the market is competitive.

Value Chain Insights: Through a thorough examination of the value chain, the research offers insightful information about the market. This aids stakeholders in comprehending the main processes and actors involved in the creation and supply of the good or service.

