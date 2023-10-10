Smart Beacon Beyond the Horizon Exploring the Dazzling Trends of Global Markets

Report Ocean, a globally recognized market research firm specializing in analyzing markets across more than 150 countries and annually publishing over 100,000 reports, has released a comprehensive research document and top strategies for a subject referred to as “ Smart Beacon Market” This report is meticulously prepared by subject matter experts, researchers, and seasoned market research professionals, ensuring the utilization of accurate data from reliable sources and the highest level of forecast precision. To predict market growth, these experts employ diverse methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. analysis, P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The report also investigates pertinent industry policies and regulations, delving into research advancements, potential applications, innovation, and future trends within the Smart Beacon Market sector.

Using Bluetooth low energy (BLE) beacon technology, one can seamlessly integrate online and in-store experiences. Retail beacons can keep track of details such as when customers shop, how long they spend there, and what they typically buy. Retailers may utilize this information to enhance their beacon marketing campaigns and make in-store enhancements. Thus, the rising number of retail stores across the world is driving market growth. According to the USDA Foreign Agriculture Service, as of the year 2022, there were around 13 million retail grocery stores found in India. Along with these, according to Statista, there has been a rise in the number of supermarket stores in Japan. As in year 2018, there were around 4,997 supermarkets present in Japan which increased to 5,806 supermarkets in the year 2020. Thus, the rising number of supermarket and grocery stores is indicating the rising retail industry which is driving the market growth. In addition, rising industrialization and globalization and increasing adoption of beacons in the logistics and transportation industry is creating the lucrative opportunity for the market. However, the requirement of high skill for the creation of beacon solutions and the increasing trend toward offline stores for opting for online platforms in the retail sector stifles market growth throughout the forecast period of 2023-2030.

The Smart Beacon Market is a dynamic sector within the technology industry that has witnessed significant growth in recent years. This growth can be attributed to various factors, including the increasing demand for location-based services, the proliferation of smartphones and IoT devices, and the need for more efficient asset tracking and management solutions.

In-memory smart beacons are a type of beacon technology that utilizes in-memory computing capabilities to enhance the accuracy and speed of data processing. These beacons are equipped with memory storage, which allows them to store and process data locally, reducing the reliance on external servers or cloud services. This approach offers several advantages, including faster response times, improved data security, and reduced network congestion.

One of the key drivers of the in-memory smart beacon market is the rising demand for indoor positioning and navigation solutions. As businesses and industries increasingly rely on location-based data to optimize their operations, in-memory smart beacons have emerged as a crucial technology to enable precise indoor positioning and navigation. This is particularly valuable in settings such as retail stores, airports, hospitals, and warehouses, where accurate location information is essential for enhancing user experiences and operational efficiency.

Moreover, the adoption of in-memory smart beacons has gained momentum in the healthcare sector. Hospitals and healthcare facilities are leveraging these beacons to track the movement of medical equipment, patients, and personnel. This not only helps in optimizing the utilization of resources but also enhances patient care by ensuring that medical equipment is readily available when needed.

In addition to healthcare, the retail industry is another significant adopter of in-memory smart beacon technology. Retailers are deploying these beacons to create personalized shopping experiences for customers. By analyzing the data collected from in-memory smart beacons, retailers can send targeted promotions and recommendations to shoppers’ smartphones based on their location within the store. This not only improves customer engagement but also drives sales.

The industrial sector is also recognizing the potential of in-memory smart beacons for asset tracking and monitoring. These beacons can be attached to valuable assets, machinery, or vehicles, allowing businesses to keep real-time tabs on their location and status. This is especially valuable for logistics companies, manufacturing plants, and construction sites where efficient asset management can lead to cost savings and improved operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the in-memory smart beacon market is witnessing innovation in terms of battery efficiency and beacon design. Manufacturers are developing energy-efficient beacons that can operate for extended periods without the need for frequent battery replacements. Additionally, the form factor of these beacons is becoming more compact and unobtrusive, making them suitable for various applications.

Major market player included in this report are:

Fujitsu Components Ltd.

Radius Networks

Kontakt.io

Cisco System

Estimote Inc

Leantegra Inc.

JAALEE Technology Co. Ltd

HID Global

Accent Systems

Sensoro Co. Ltd

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below.

By Standard Type:

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

By Communication Portal:

Hardware

Software

Service

By End User:

Retail

Hospitality

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

BFSI

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

