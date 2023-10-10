PR tech company Tango Digital records 20-fold business growth Social Listening System EARFUL Adds World’s First Video Social Listening Capabilities To Safeguard Digital Brand Reputation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - In the era of big data, brands find it imperative to employ Social Listening for a more in-depth understanding of their target audience. As Tango Digital, a premier PR technology company in Asia, celebrates its third anniversary, it continues to offer brand safety solutions to numerous leading Asian enterprises. Their Social Listening system, EARFUL, has garnered substantial acclaim among clients in Hong Kong. The company now announces its strategic initiative to extend its operations into Southeast Asian markets, with a particular focus on Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Leveraging its latest A.I. integrations, Tango Digital aims to further deepen its capabilities in identifying brand threats in local channels, in local languages, while also providing automated solutions to neutralize those threats.





Tango Digital's brand safety solutions, powered by the integration of artificial intelligence and PR technology within the Social Listening system - EARFUL, aggregate data from various sources, including global media, websites, news blogs, social media, local forums and more. These data sources are then integrated with automated public relations solutions such as content generation, content blasting, daily news summaries, fraud detection and more. This one-of-a-kind combo offers clients comprehensive analyses and services while improving their PR and marketing resource allocation. With the increasing emphasis on market intelligence, digitization, and brand safety, Tango Digital has experienced rapid growth, achieving a 20-fold increase in business over the past year.



As more consumers utilize online platforms to share their thoughts and opinions, EARFUL grows along with these trends to capture more in-depth insights globally. The system employs artificial intelligence (AI) to systematically track and analyze online sentiments. It is underpinned by an array of Natural Language Processing (NLP) technology and is further refined through the training of AI models. This training encompasses a comprehensive dataset, while also constantly learning from the 300,000+ mentions it captures each day for its clients. The system boasts the capability to analyze more than 30 languages, including Cantonese, Japanese, Korean and Malay, among others, thereby accommodating diverse market demands. Furthermore, the system undergoes weekly database updates, encompassing regional colloquialisms, slangs and prevalent internet phrases, ensuring its capacity to discern pertinent information even in cases where users do not explicitly reference the "correct" keywords.



In addition, as artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, digital content in the form of text, images, and videos can be quickly produced, becoming a cornerstone of many brands' marketing and PR management strategies. EARFUL, as the world's first Social Listening system capable of collecting video data, monitors and captures mentions within social media videos, aiding businesses in more accurately tracking market trends. Furthermore, when sentiment related to a brand surface on social platforms, EARFUL promptly notifies the concerned clients, helping transform potential PR crises into opportunities.



Brian Tang, Tango Digital's Founder and CEO, stated, "Tango Digital's mission is to become the market's premier provider of brand safety solutions. We intend to use EARFUL, our automated Social Listening technology, to help global brands foresee and respond to PR crises while protecting their brand image. Expanding our business to Southeast Asian markets, starting with Singapore, will enable us to reach larger corporate brands and sustain a significant impact within the realm of brand safety."



Tango Digital has provided a wide range of product solutions to several top Asian firms, brands, and government agencies, including Brand Hong Kong, ICBC (Asia), Cathay Pacific and Greater Bay Area Youth Community Fund, etc. Tango Digital has also successfully completed its Series A funding round, led by Axis Capital Partners and several family offices, raising over one million US dollars.



About Tango Digital

Tango Digital, headquartered in Hong Kong, provides global brands with automated public relations processes and brand safety solutions. Over the years, Tango Digital has served numerous leading Asian enterprises, brands, and government organizations, including Brand Hong Kong, ICBC (Asia), Cathay Pacific and Greater Bay Area Youth Community Fund, among others. Tango Digital is also part of the Cyberport Community and is an HK4As affiliated company, recognized for its innovation in the PR technology field.



