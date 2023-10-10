Ko Wen-je meets with former Kaohsiung mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) chair and presidential candidate Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) held a meeting with former Kaohsiung Mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) to discuss the possibility of joining forces with Kuomintang (KMT) presidential candidate Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) and independent candidate Terry Kuo (郭台銘).

Han took to Facebook saying he hoped to see this alliance become a reality, relinquishing individual ambitions for a greater cause. He stressed that political integration is not just a personal choice but an expectation of society and the nation.

Only through a change in leadership can Taiwan maintain its vitality and prevent corruption from eroding the beloved country, Han said. He also mentioned that Ko, Hou, and Kuo all have the capability and wisdom to lead Taiwan forward.

Hou recently proposed a 2-on-2 framework for “blue and white” integration in which the KMT and TPP would each send two representatives to hold discussions on cooperation. The proposal has been approved by both Hou’s campaign office and the KMT's central leadership, with initial discussions to be conducted by KMT campaign director King Pu-tsung (金溥聰), KMT Secretary-General Huang Chien-ting (黃健庭), and TPP representatives.