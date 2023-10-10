Taiwan takes 6th place in Asian Games medal count

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou concluded with athletes from the Taiwan team returning home to a hero’s welcome Monday evening (Oct. 9) after earning 19 gold medals and finishing in sixth place.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) made the athletes' return even more special by ordering three F-16s, which fired decoy flares upon their arrival. The aerial escort followed the protocol that accompanied Taiwanese athletes returning from the Tokyo Olympics, per PTS.

Meanwhile, on the ground at Taoyuan International Airport, there was a burst of applause when the flight landed 114 athletes competing in baseball, jiu-jitsu, archery, and men’s kadaddi. "The F-16 was next to us. Although the weather was not very good, we still saw some fireworks. It felt great," said Taiwan women's team archer Chen Yi-hsuan (陳怡瑄).

Taiwan’s total medal haul was 19 gold, 20 silver, and 28 bronze, meaning a sixth place ranking in the total medal count. “We did much better than expected. The number of gold medals tied the record set at the Asian Games in Bangkok, and the number of silver medals surpassed the Asian Games Bangkok record," said Sports Administration Director-General Cheng Shih-chung (鄭世忠).

Welcoming the returning athletes were hundreds of relatives, friends, and schoolmates who had already prepared wreaths and banners for a welcoming party. The returning Taiwanese athletes looked relaxed and eager to be home.

"I felt that I enjoyed every game, and I am also very happy to be able to play for the Taiwan team. I hope I can continue to play for the Taiwan team and win gold medals in the future," said Taiwan pitcher Liu Chih-jung (劉致榮).

With the Asian Games Hangzhou coming to a successful conclusion, Taiwanese athletes will take a short break and begin their preparations for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Many hope they will continue on their sports journey and earn more glory for Taiwan.