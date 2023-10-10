Teledyne e2v to attend Seoul ADEX 2023

Hall C, Booth C546

CHELMSFORD, UK, AND GRENOBLE, FRANCE - Media OutReach - 10 October 2023 - Three divisions of Teledyne e2v will be attending the Seoul International Aerospace & Defense Exhibition from October 17th to 22nd at Seoul Airport.Seoul ADEX is the largest, most comprehensive trade show in Northeast Asia and it is hosted by Korea Aerospace Industries Association (KAIA), Korea Defense Industry Association (KDIA) and Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).The Teledyne e2v Space Imaging team will be showcasing their newest CMOS sensors and infrared detectors. These will include the CIS120, a general-purpose CMOS sensor with three different chip variants and multiple packaging options. The CIS125 image sensors which combine TDI CCD functionality on a CMOS chip, designed to be radiation tolerant. The CIS301 large area CMOS image sensors designed for high-end performance applications in the fields such as astronomy and scientific imaging. Also on display will be the CHROMA-D18 HgCdTe detector which provides detection capability from below 400 nm ultra-violet to beyond 14.5 µm in long-wave infrared.The Teledyne e2v Semiconductors team will be showcasing their new DAC which provides a significant leap forward for RF software systems enabling unprecedented levels of dynamic RF system reconfiguration on the fly. They will also be demonstrating EV10AS940, the latest advanced 10-bit broadband data converter. This device forms part of the company's multi-year push into software defined microwave technologies and builds upon previously reported proof-of-concept work in this challenging and exciting field. In addition, the stand will contain a range of high performance and high reliable semiconductor solutions including but not limited to high-speed data convertors and space radiation tolerant 4GB/8GB DDR4.The Teledyne e2v RF team will be showcasing SafeStop, a deactivation system for targeted vehicles. The ultimate in deactivation technology for land, sea and air. SafeStop is ​non-contact and creates a temporary impact on cars, motorcycles, trucks and boats. The technology discreetly uses a single RF beam to immobilise vehicles like UAVs, without GPS interference. The new marinised system, SafeStop at Sea, has now launched stopping jet skis and boats for enhanced safety against piracy, smuggling and attacks. ​Antonino Spatola, Director of Sales and Marketing, Teledyne e2v Space Imaging said:Hashtag: #Teledynee2v

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notes to Editors

Teledyne e2v is part of the Teledyne Imaging Group. Their leading-edge devices enable customer innovations through access to state-of-the-art technologies, driving the next generation of systems, in signal chain semiconductor devices, full spectrum imaging and high-power radio frequency solutions. Teledyne e2v engineers have led on ground-breaking improvements in cancer radiotherapy systems, ultra-high reliability in critical electronic systems, observing the effects of climate change from space and imaging planetary exploration in our solar system.



For more information, visit https://www.teledyne-e2v.com



Teledyne Imaging is a group of leading-edge companies aligned under the Teledyne Technologies [TDY] umbrella. Teledyne Imaging forms an unrivalled collective of expertise across the spectrum with decades of experience. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest, widest imaging and related technology portfolio in the world. From aerospace through industrial inspection, scientific research, spectroscopy, radiography and radiotherapy, geospatial surveying, and advanced MEMS and semiconductor solutions, Teledyne Imaging offers world-wide customer support and the technical expertise to handle the toughest tasks. Their tools, technologies, and vision solutions are built to deliver to their customers a unique and competitive advantage.



For more information, visit https://www.teledyneimaging.com/

