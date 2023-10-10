Tsai Ing-wen to highlight Taiwan accomplishments in National Day address

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will deliver her last National Day address on Tuesday (Oct. 10) morning in which she will highlight her administration’s accomplishments over two terms.

Tsai is expected to mention that after three years of dealing with the pandemic, people can finally remove their masks and gather to celebrate the nation's founding, per CNA. She will thank fellow compatriots and international friends for their assistance and point out Taiwan's unwavering spirit throughout this time.

The president will mention that despite rapid global and domestic changes, she has never wavered in her commitment to reforms. The Tsai administration legalized same-sex marriage, implemented pension reform, improved labor conditions, and promoted social housing and energy transition initiatives.

Tsai will emphasize her efforts to strengthen national power, ensure national security, stabilize cross-strait relations, and drive the transformation of domestic industries. She will also say that Taiwan has proven to be a reliable, efficient, and safe partner in geopolitics, global democracy, and international supply chains.

Among the foreign dignitaries attending today’s National Day celebrations are Nauru President Russ Joseph Kun, Saint Kitts and Nevis Governor-General Marcella Althea Liburd, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Governor-General Dame Susan D. Dougan, a Japan parliamentary delegation, and a Canada parliamentary delegation.

A Chinook helicopter will later perform a flyover with a giant national flag as part of National Day festivities. There will also be an aerial display showcasing Taiwan’s latest Brave Eagle jet trainers and the Thunder Tiger aerobatic team.