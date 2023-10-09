Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Empowering Perspectives the Dynamics of Effective Focus Group Research | ABB Ltd., Azbil Corporation, Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd, Danaher Corporation

Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Research 2023-2032, your business can experience accelerated growth. The report also includes PESTLE and SWOT analysis, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, providing valuable information on expenditure, costs, revenue, and end-users. With over 150+ pages, complete table of contents, 180+ figures, tables, and charts, along with insightful analysis, this report offers comprehensive insights for informed decision-making.

Global industrial automation equipment (IAE) market will reach $ 491.5 billion by 2032, growing by 7.3% annually over 2022-2032, driven by the technological advancement in industrial automation equipment, emergence of new products and services, and the increasing adoption of advanced automation systems to improve the productivity and save cost.

Highlighted with 91 tables and 93 figures, this 242-page report ?Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market 2022-2032 by Equipment Type (Automation Equipment, Power Transmission, Motors and Motor Controls), Technology (Industrial Robots, Control Valves, Sensors, Machine Vision), Industry Vertical (Oil & Gas, Automotive & Transportation, Mining & Metals, Machine Manufacturing, Energy and Power, Electrical & Electronics, Others), and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global industrial automation equipment (IAE) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year, and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

What Is Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market?

The global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) market represents a critical and rapidly evolving segment within the industrial technology landscape. Industrial automation equipment encompasses a wide range of technologies and devices designed to streamline and optimize manufacturing and production processes. A comprehensive analysis of this industry unveils several key trends and factors shaping its growth and significance across various industrial sectors.

One of the primary drivers of the global Industrial Automation Equipment market is the increasing demand for enhanced operational efficiency and productivity across industries. Automation technologies, including robotics, control systems, and advanced sensors, enable manufacturers to reduce manual labor, minimize errors, and achieve consistent high-quality output. This efficiency gains significance as industries seek to remain competitive and cost-effective in a global market.

The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, often referred to as the fourth industrial revolution, plays a pivotal role in the growth of the global Industrial Automation Equipment market. Industry 4.0 leverages digital technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), big data analytics, and artificial intelligence (AI) to create smart, connected factories. This leads to improved data-driven decision-making, predictive maintenance, and the optimization of manufacturing processes, further enhancing productivity and reducing downtime.

Increasing emphasis on workplace safety and compliance with environmental regulations is another driving factor for industrial automation equipment adoption. Robots and automation systems can be deployed in hazardous environments or perform tasks that are physically demanding or pose risks to human workers. This enhances worker safety and minimizes the environmental impact of industrial processes, aligning with sustainability goals.

The global Industrial Automation Equipment market is witnessing a growing need for interoperability and integration of automation systems. Industries seek seamless connectivity between different equipment and systems to enable data sharing and orchestration of processes. Open standards and protocols are crucial in achieving this level of integration, allowing manufacturers to maximize the benefits of automation.

Furthermore, the ongoing trend towards customization and mass customization in manufacturing drives the adoption of industrial automation equipment. Automation systems can be programmed and reconfigured to accommodate varying production requirements and rapidly changing consumer demands. This agility is essential in industries such as automotive, electronics, and consumer goods.

The adoption of industrial automation equipment is not limited to a specific industry but extends across various sectors, including manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and logistics. These technologies empower organizations to optimize operations, reduce costs, and remain competitive in a rapidly evolving global market.

Competition within the global Industrial Automation Equipment market is intense, with numerous companies offering a wide range of automation solutions tailored to specific industry requirements. These solutions encompass robotics, control systems, human-machine interfaces (HMIs), sensors, and software platforms, catering to diverse applications across industries worldwide.

In conclusion, the global Industrial Automation Equipment market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for enhanced efficiency, safety, and productivity across industries. The adoption of Industry 4.0 principles, coupled with a focus on interoperability and customization, is driving the evolution of automation technologies. As organizations continue to recognize the value of automation in optimizing their processes and remaining competitive, the market is poised for continued expansion and innovation.

Who is the largest key players of Global Industrial Automation Equipment (IAE) Market Worldwide ?

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Bharat Heavy Electrical Ltd

Danaher Corporation

Emerson Electric Co.

Fanuc Corp.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi, Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls Inc

Metso Corporation

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Nextnine Ltd

NovaTech Process Solutions LLC

Omron Corporation

Rockwell Automation Inc.

Samsung Electronics

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Market Segments:

Based on Equipment Type

? Automation Equipment Sector

o Discrete Controllers & Visualization

o Process Control

o Switchgear

? Power Transmission Equipment

o Rotary Products

o Linear Products

? Motors and Motor Controls

o Motors & Generators

o Motor Controls

Based on Technology

? Industrial Robots

? Control Valves

? Sensors

? Machine Vision

? Other Technologies

By Industry Vertical

? Oil & Gas

? Automotive & Transportation

? Mining & Metals

? Machine Manufacturing

? Energy and Power

? Electrical & Electronics

? Aerospace & Defense

? Chemical Industry

? Pharmaceuticals

? Food & Beverages

? Other Industries

Geographically:

? North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

? Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

? APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

? South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

? MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Iran, and Rest of MEA)

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Equipment Type, Technology, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

Continued…………

The main goals of report are:

To examine and assignment the extent of the international market for the market sector.

To Researching the important gamers globally, their SWOT analysis, market value, and market share.

To identify, describe, and mission market based totally on type, quit use, and geography.

To take a look at the market advantages, challenges, dangers, and constraints in the world’s principal regions.

To pick out key traits and variables that are advertising or inhibiting market growth.

To decide the excessive increase segments in order to have a look at the market potentialities for stakeholders.

To consider every submarket fastidiously in phrases of its very own boom sample and market contribution.

To know market possessions, agreements, growth, and the introduction of new merchandise as aggressive advances.

To strategically discover the essential gamers and completely take a look at their enlargement plans.

Study Objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value and volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2018 to 2022, and forecast to 2028.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market

Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market

In-depth assessment of the market strategies, and geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market Market Development : Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies

: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Market

