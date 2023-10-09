North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market Beyond the Horizon Envisioning the Future of Market Size Analysis | i-Tech (Subsea 7), Kongsberg Groups, Kystdesign AS

The report also includes PESTLE and SWOT analysis, as well as Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, providing valuable information on expenditure, costs, revenue, and end-users. With over 150+ pages, complete table of contents, 180+ figures, tables, and charts, along with insightful analysis, this report offers comprehensive insights for informed decision-making.

North America unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) market is projected to grow by 9.7% annually in the forecast period and reach $4.25 billion by 2032, driven by the rapid expansion in the navy and defense department of the military sector, the increasing need for autonomous underwater and remotely operated vehicles (AUVs/ROVs), extensive investments by governments in defense forces, and the widespread uptake of autonomous marine vehicles.

Highlighted with 27 tables and 64 figures, this 143-page report ?North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market 2022-2032 by Vehicle Type (ROVs, AUVs), System (Chassis, Sensors, Payloads, Navigation, Energy), Propulsion (Diesel/Gasoline, Hybrid, Electric, Others), Application (Commercial, Scientific Research, Defense & Security, Others), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity? is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America unmanned underwater vehicles (UUVs) market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2020-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2032 with 2022 as the base year.

What Is North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market ?

The North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) market is a rapidly expanding and strategically significant sector within the maritime, defense, and research industries. UUVs, often referred to as underwater drones, represent autonomous or remotely operated vehicles designed to perform a multitude of tasks beneath the ocean’s surface. A comprehensive analysis of this industry reveals several key trends and factors shaping its growth and significance across various sectors.

One of the primary drivers of the North America UUVs market is the increasing demand for advanced maritime capabilities. These underwater vehicles have a wide range of applications, including naval operations, underwater research, offshore energy exploration, environmental monitoring, and underwater infrastructure inspection. Their ability to operate autonomously or under remote control makes them invaluable assets for a diverse set of underwater missions.

In the defense sector, North America UUVs are gaining prominence for their role in naval and underwater operations. They are employed in missions such as mine countermeasures, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). UUVs reduce the risk to human personnel and can access areas that are challenging or hazardous for manned vessels, enhancing the overall effectiveness of naval missions in North America.

The North America region has a strong emphasis on maritime research and exploration, which further drives the adoption of UUVs. These unmanned vessels play a crucial role in oceanographic research, underwater mapping, and the study of marine ecosystems. Their versatility, endurance, and capacity to carry various scientific instruments make them well-suited for conducting essential research and data collection in the region’s remote and challenging maritime environments.

Technological advancements play a pivotal role in the growth of the North America UUVs market. Innovations in sensors, communication systems, and artificial intelligence (AI) have significantly enhanced the capabilities of these vessels. UUVs can now operate more autonomously, navigate complex underwater environments, and execute intricate tasks with precision. Enhanced sensor capabilities, including sonar, cameras, and scientific instruments, enable UUVs to collect a wide range of data, contributing to scientific discovery and maritime security in North America.

Furthermore, the North America UUVs market contributes to addressing environmental concerns and promoting sustainability in maritime operations. These vessels are employed for environmental monitoring, pollution control, and disaster response, contributing to the preservation of marine ecosystems and the mitigation of environmental risks in the region. Competition within the North America UUVs market is intense, with numerous companies offering a variety of UUV platforms tailored to specific industry requirements. These platforms vary in size, payload capacity, endurance, and mission capabilities, catering to diverse applications in defense, research, and commercial operations across North America.

In conclusion, the North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for advanced maritime capabilities across various industries. Technological advancements, combined with the ability to reduce risk to human personnel, underscore the vital role of UUVs in enhancing the effectiveness and safety of underwater missions in North America. The market is poised for continued expansion as industries recognize the advantages of integrating UUVs into their operations in the region.

Who is the largest key players of North America Unmanned Underwater Vehicles (UUVs) Market Worldwide ?

Atlas Elektronik GmbH

Bluefin Robotics Corporation (General Dynamics Corporation)

Boston Engineering Corporation

Bourbon

C-Innovation

DeepOcean AS

DOF Subsea AS

ECA Group

Forum Energy Technologies

Fugro Subsea Services Ltd.

Graal Tech

Hallin Marine

Harkand Andrews Survey

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Hydromea Sa

International Submarine Engineering (ISE) Ltd.

i-Tech (Subsea 7)

Kongsberg Groups

Kystdesign AS

L3Harris Technologies

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Oceaneering International Inc.

OceanServer Technology Inc.

Perry Slingsby Systems

SAAB AB

Saipem SpA

Schilling Robotics, LLC

Soil Machine Dynamics Ltd. (SMD)

TechnipFMC PLC

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated

Key Market Segments:

Based on Vehicle Type

? ROVs

o Small Vehicles

o Light Work Class Vehicle

o High-Capacity Vehicles

o Heavy Work Class Vehicle

? AUVs

o Shallow AUVs

o Medium AUVs

o Large AUVs

Based on System

? Chassis

? Sensors and Automation

? Payloads

? Navigation

? Energy and Propulsion

? Communication

? Other Systems

By Propulsion

? Diesel/Gasoline Systems

? Hybrid Systems

? Electric Systems

? Other Propulsion Systems

By Application,

? Commercial

o Offshore Drilling

o Survey & Seabed Mapping

o Pipeline/Cabling/Inspection

o Communication and Others

? Scientific Research

o Seabed Mapping & Imaging

o Oceanographic Studies

o Environmental Monitoring

o Other Research Applications

? Defense & Security

o Mine Counter Measures (MCM)

o Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW)

o Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

o Security

o Transportation

o Other Defense Applications

? Other Applications

Geographically:

? U.S.

? Canada

? Mexico

For each region and country, detailed analysis and data of annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2032. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and the breakdown of each national market by Vehicle Type, System, and Application over the forecast years are also included.

Table of Content

Introduction Study Assumptions Scope of the Study Research Methodology Executive Summary Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Market Segmentation Competitive Landscape Vendor Market Share Company Profiles Market Opportunities and Future Trends Industrial Chain, Downstream Buyers, and Sourcing Strategy Marketing Strategy Analysis

Continued…………

